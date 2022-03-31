Early rhythm and blues and 1980s hair-band rock. A murdering heir to a British peerage and a woman hiding from danger in an Amish Country inn. Magic and ventriloquism.

These are just some of the themes and genres to be explored by area theater companies on stage this month.

Here’s a sampling of plays and musicals that are opening or continuing on stages around Lancaster County for the month of April.

Opening

— Shake your Aqua Net can and get ready for a steady stream of glam-band power ballads as the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre returns to the 1980s with the Tony Award-nominated musical “Rock of Ages.”

Featuring the songs of such groups as Journey, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi and REO Speedwagon, the show tells the story of a group of young, aspiring performers — and one aging one — and how they come together, break apart and strive for their dreams while a corporation threatens to raze Hollywood’s Bourbon Room where some of them work.

The show opens April 22 and runs through May 14. Matinee and evening performances run Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a buffet or served meal or for the show only.

Get ready to be transported back 30 years with such songs as “Here I Go Again,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— Follow the adventures of Monty Navarro, who’s writing his memoirs from a jail cell after being accused of bumping off a string of heirs who stand between him and his inheritance of an earldom in the aristocratic D’Ysquith family. That’s the premise of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” which opens April 28 and runs through May 14 at Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., in Grater Memorial Park, Ephrata.

In order to get his childhood sweetheart to marry him, Monty’s only recourse is to eliminate the other D’Ysquith heirs — both male and female, many of whom are played by the same actor — in spectacular ways presented to him by fate.

From April 28 to May 14, shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a special show 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, May 14.

For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller wrote some of the most iconic rock ’n’ roll and rhythm and blues songs of the modern era.

You’ll hear their handiwork — from “On Broadway” to “Charlie Brown” to “Love Potion No. 9,” and from “Poison Ivy” to “Jail House Rock” to “Stand By Me” — in the musical revue “Smokey Joe’s Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller” opening April 5 at the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St.

This main-stage Fulton production features a cast of nine professional performers, several of whom have Broadway credits on their resumes, performing the songs as solos, duets and group numbers.

Shows run Tuesday through Saturday, with some Sunday matinees, through May 1.

For tickets and information, visit thefulton.org or call the box office at 717-397-7425.

— When her past catches up with her, Melissa James flees her Connecticut home and tells her husband not to look for her. She hides out at the June Bug bed-and-breakfast inn in Amish Country, and tries to stay one step ahead of those who are threatening her.

That’s the premise of “A Simple Sanctuary,” the 2022 season opener for Bird-in-Hand Stage, on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

The show opens April 8 and runs through Aug. 10. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday. Matinee and evening shows are scheduled.

Show tickets can be combined with meals — breakfast, lunch or dinner. Tickets can be ordered online at bird-in-hand.com/stage. For more information, visit the website or call 717-768-1568.

Limited run

— “Time to Laugh: A Night of One Acts” will be presented by Theater of the Seventh Sister April 1-3 at Elizabethtown College.

Three one-act comedies, written by local playwrights, are on the program: “With This Ring,” by Kimberly Barger, and “Specter in the Glass” and “The Beginning,” by Erich Goldstein.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Tempest Theater, in the Baugher Student Center, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown.

To order tickets online, visit lanc.news/TimetoLaughTix.

— Just in time for Easter, Mickey’s Black Box at Rock Lititz will host the acclaimed Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” for three performances over two days.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

The early 1970s musical tells the story of the Passion, based on the Gospels, with Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene as major characters.

Mickey’s Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, is a cashless venue; all transactions must be via debit or credit card. To buy tickets online, visit the venue’s Eventbrite page at lanc.news/MickeysTix.

— The Thornton Wilder play “Our Town,” a production of Sight & Sound Conservatory’s class of 2022, will be presented at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 37 N. Market St., Lancaster.

Shows are 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 4-5.

The play explores early-20th-century small-town life, love and loss over a 12-year period in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners.

To buy tickets online, visit lancastertrust.com/events.

Continuing

— “Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play set in Reading, continues at the Fulton Theatre through April 16.

The play tells the story of a group of lifelong friends who gather at a bar, and the drama and divisions that overtake their lives and friendships amid rumors of mass layoffs at the factory where they work.

It’s part of the Ellen Groff Studio Series and is presented in the Fulton’s Tell Studio Theatre.

Shows are at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

For tickets and information, visit thefulton.org or call the box office at 717-397-7425.

— “Murder Ballad,” a contemporary rock-musical thriller, continues through April 9 at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Suite A.

See the consequences of a young woman being torn between a stable life with her husband and young daughter and a passionate affair with an old flame.

For information and tickets, visit primatheatre.org, or contact the box office at 717-327-5124 or boxoffice@primatheatre.org.

— “David,” a show that tells the Old Testament story of the shepherd who slew Goliath and rose to become king, continues through Dec. 31 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, runs through Dec. 31. The show features original music, live animals, massive sets and special effects.

Shows are Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets and information, visit sight-sound.com.

— Return to the days when silent films transitioned to “talkies” with the classic song-and-dance musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” which runs at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through April 16.

For tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— The class of 1979 is having a high school reunion. When a former classmate turns up dead, old friendships and rivalries are put to the test in the 14th annual “Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Mount Hope Mansion.”

The interactive murder-mystery experience takes place over a four-course meal in the mansion on the grounds of Mount Hope Estate & Winery north of Manheim.

It runs now through April 24.

Matinee and evening performances are available; reservations are encouraged at lanc.news/MountHopeMurder22.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a new variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, runs through Oct. 19 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise.

The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds such as Atlantis and Neverland, and takes the audience to other scenes such as a masquerade ball and the Roaring ’20s.

Most performances are evening or matinee shows Wednesday through Saturday, with select Mondays and Tuesdays.

For tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.

— “Her Sister,” a play based on the last few years of the life of Anne Frank’s sister, Margot, continues through April 9 at the Rafters Theatre in Dutcher Hall, 30 Ganser Loop, at Millersville University.

The production is a joint presentation of Millersville University Theatre and the university’s Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide.

In-person performances are at 7 p.m. April 1, 2, 7 and 9, with a 2 p.m. matinee April 3.

The April 2 and 8 performances will also be live-streamed. For tickets and information, visit millersville.edu/theatre.

— “Songs for a New World,” a theatrical song cycle by Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown, was performed by Servant Stage Company last month at the Junction Center in Manheim. A recorded version of the show is available for watching online now through April 15.

The show is described as “a moving collection of powerful songs that examine life, love and the choices we make” in which each song tells its own story. It features a cast of eight performers and a four-piece band.

Registration to watch the show is pay-what-you-will at servantstage.org.

For families

— An original production of the classic Hans Christian Anderson tale of “The Little Mermaid” comes to life as part of the Fulton Theatre’s Eichmann Family Series. Music and lyrics are by Fulton Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark, Maine State Theatre artistic director and frequent Fulton performer.

In this musical version of the tale, Melody uses music to explore the world that is unknown to her. As she navigates a battle between Poseidon and Seaweed the sea witch, she’s accompanied by friends such as Bobell the frog, Flutter the butterfly and Turtell.

Shows are at 9 and 11 a.m. Saturdays April 16, 23 and 30.

— Cavod Ballet Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland, presents “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” an original ballet, from Friday to Sunday, April 22-24.

Follow Snow White as she makes friends in the forest, outwits the Evil Queen and finds her Prince. The ballet is just over an hour long; original works and featuring Cavod’s advanced ballet students will also be presented.

Show are at 7 p.m. April 22, 2 and 7 p.m. April 23 and 4 p.m. April 24. For tickets and information: lanc.news/CavodSnowWhite.

— “Pinkalicious the Musical,” about a girl who eats so many pink cupcakes that her body turns that color with “Pinkitis,” continues now through April 15 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Pinkalicious will have to learn the power of self-control and moderation to escape her predicament.

Performances are on select Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for the show and lunch or the show only: dutchapple.com,717-898-1900.

— Family-friendly comedian Ryan Bomberger is back at Bird-in-Hand Stage with “Ryan and Friends: Hilarity Happens!” Opening April 9, the show features a comic take on Lancaster County farm life, food and feathered friends, combining comedy, song parodies in various musical styles and ventriloquism — bringing a wide variety of characters to life.

Shows are select Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 22. For information and tickets, visit bird-in-hand.com or call (717) 768-1568.