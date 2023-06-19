What does it take for a band to prepare for its first tour?

An upcoming documentary series produced by Harrisburg University Presents will seek to answer that question -- and a major Lancaster County company will be featured.

The "Emerging Artists Series" is produced by Harrisburg University's video production team in partnership with Wasserman Music and Rock Lititz, the live event production campus in Lancaster County that's attracted big stars like Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Phish.

The first 22-minute episode will air 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, on WHTM-TV ABC 27.

It will feature musical group Certainly So, an indie-rock band from Birmingham, Alabama, that's now based out of Nashville, as they prepare for their first tour.

The Emerging Artist Series is intended to allow rising stars to rehearse at an established facility like Rock Lititz while Harrisburg University's video production team records to give a behind-the-scenes look at the music entertainment industry.

"Rock Lititz is designed to support immersive live shows, as teams are creating them," said Brent Dannen, general manager of The Studios at Rock Lititz. "In partnership with Harrisburg University, we are excited to be able to extend that reach to support a whole new range of artists, while welcoming exciting up-and-coming talent to Central Pennsylvania."

The first episode also shows scenes from Certainly So's March 3 set at XL Live, a performance center in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg University Presents has brought major touring acts to central Pennsylvania in recent years at Harrisburg venues XL Live, the Forum and Riverfront Park. For more information, visit HUPresents.LIVE.