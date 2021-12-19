The sounds of a crackling fire and sleigh bells outside in the snow. The elegance of a dining room decked out for a Yuletide celebration, as whispered voices prepare for a feast, and silverware clinks against fine porcelain. Upstairs, small children beg to be allowed to stay up just a bit longer.

The setting is the Yuletide ball at Historic Rock Ford on the evening of Jan. 6, 1795, or “Twelfth Night.” General Edward Hand and his family and staff are preparing for a traditional holiday celebration, as the “Voices of Yuletide Past” uses modern technology to conjure the past in a collaboration of Historic Rock Ford, Theater of the Seventh Sister and Millersville University. The presentation runs in timed slots Dec. 26 and 27; tickets are limited.

Rock Ford executive director Sam Slaymaker said he and his team are pleased that the celebration of Yuletide is returning to the historical site.

“It is a unique blending of the 18th and 21st century, through history, theater and technology,” Slaymaker says.

Slaymaker credits Historic Rock Ford board member Pamela Stoner with coming up with the concept for “Voices of Yuletide Past.” While Stoner was in London, she visited a Georgian-era museum that held a program that relied on sound to give the impression of the past.

The Rock Ford board loved the idea, and so the collaboration began. Stoner and Slaymaker of Rock Ford joined forces with Cynthia Charles, Addison Rymar and other actors from the Theater of the Seventh Sister, along with Barry Atticks, associate professor of music business technology at Millersville University, and his film-scoring students.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT Historic Rock Ford was the home of Revolutionary War General Edward Hand. A wealthy white landowner, he enslaved people of African descent. Historic Rock Ford has partnered with the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania to better tell the stories of these people whose lives were often undocumented. The site’s website also has educational materials about the history of slavery in Lancaster County. Read more at historicrockford.org/enslavement.

IF YOU GO What: “Voices of Yuletide Past” at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road. When: Dec. 26 and 27. Timed entry tours of the mansion will be held on the half hour with the first at 4 p.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 6 to 17 and children 5 and under are free. Reservations are required. More information: rockford.yapsody.com.

A more intimate experience

“Voices of Yuletide Past” shows visitors the elegant rooms of the historic Rock Ford mansion decorated with candles, evergreen and holly, while ambient sounds and voices provide the audible effects of being a guest at General Hand’s home in the late 18th century. For a moment, guests are transported to another time period more than two centuries ago. The visuals and sounds are so compelling that it almost seems possible to taste the yuletide libations and detect the scent of the feast being prepared in the kitchen.

“It really is the marriage of history and technology,” said Atticks, who worked with 18 of his students to “score” the sounds of the season at Rock Ford.

The music and sound production majors visited Rock Ford to get a sense of the rooms and the setting, then read the script by Stoner and Charles to come up with sounds that would create the ambiance of the celebration.

It was a way to offer an intimate, yet safer experience for guests who wanted to tour Historic Rock Ford during the holidays. After the 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19, the concept of “Voices of Yuletide Past” offered an innovative twist on the usual room-by-room guided tour.

“Rather than following the holiday open house model of past Yuletides at Historic Rock Ford, which were dominated by large numbers of visitors, this year’s guests will have a more intimate experience as they arrive at the General Edward Hand Mansion on the evening of “Twelfth Night,” Slaymaker said. “As the residents of the house prepare for a Yuletide ball, the presence of Hand family members, their friends and servants will be felt, but they will not be seen.”

Small groupings of guests will be escorted from room to room. As they move from the entry parlor to the dining room to the study, the 18th-century furnishings and decor will be accented by the sounds of the household as they prepare to welcome their guests to the first Yuletide ball to be held at the then-new mansion.

A story through sound

Millersville students worked in the studio to develop the sound effects of a crackling fire, fine china and silverware clinking together, the clock ticking, servants rushing about, whispered voices of the family members and guests making small talk. There’s even a barking dog.

Charles did three of the voices, including the elegant Sarah Yeates, wife of Jasper Yeates, the Hand children’s German nanny and the busy Irish cook, getting the dinner ready for guests. Charles, a master of accents, slips easily from German nanny to Irish cook to cultured guest of the Hand family.

“We needed several different voices, but some of us are able to do a variety of voices and accents,” said Charles, noting that Rymar and other actors filled in with the other characters, including Katherine Hand, Edward Hand, Jasper Yeates, Dorothy Hand, young Jasper, servants preparing for the celebration and the younger children being put to bed amid all the excitement of the household.

In addition to the mansion tour, guests will be invited to join in Christmas carols as they gather around a fire pit outside the mansion and conclude with a visit to the Snyder Gallery, where they will be able to enjoy the holiday fiddle music of Tom Knapp of Fire in the Glen.

At the Snyder Gallery, children can look for clues to information relating to Yuletides past, with activities based on the familiar 18th century rhyme “Hickory, Dickory, Dock” and other games of the time.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, guests, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings while inside the mansion and gallery. Groups will be limited to 10 people, to provide for social distancing and a more intimate experience.

Tickets for “Voices of Yuletide Past” are available online. Proceeds benefit educational programs at Historic Rock Ford, 881 Rockford Road, Lancaster.