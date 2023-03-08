Metalcore band Falling in Reverse will perform in Hershey this summer with three supporting acts.

"The Popular Monstour" tour, its name a play on the band's song "Popular Monster," will visit the Giant Center on June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Metal band Ice Nine Kills, perhaps best known for its horror-laden songs, will accompany Falling in Reverse as a special guest. Ice Nine Kills has performed frequently at Lancaster's LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival.

Other special guests include Russian deathcore band Slaughter to Prevail and metalcore band Catch Your Breath.

Falling in Reverse debuted into the metalcore scene in 2008, playing at popular festivals like Warped Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not yet been released.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

