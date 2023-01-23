Rock band Nickelback will perform in Hershey this summer, joining an already stacked entertainment lineup for Hershey in 2023.

The tour will be in support of Nickelback's recent album, "Get Rollin,'" which released last November.

They'll perform at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Country rock artist Brantley Gilbert and country singer Josh Ross will join the show as openers.

Nickelback first rose to fame in 2002 with their single "How You Remind Me." The Canadian rock band is also known for several other songs, including "Photograph," "Rockstar" and "Animals," among many others.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.