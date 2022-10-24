Two major artists in their respective genres, rock band Chicago and country group The Judds, have both been announced as performers who will perform in Hershey in early 2023.

The Judds, a country music group formerly composed of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, will perform at the Giant Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, as part of its final tour.

Naomi, Wynonna's mom and the other half of the Judds duo, died in April. Wynonna has kept the tour alive with the help of some of her friends in the country music industry.

Among those who have performed at shows with her in Naomi's absence include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride. The special musical guest for Hershey's performance will be announced at a later time, says Gabrielle Lyon, spokesperson for Hershey Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Prices were not immediately made available.

Grammy-winning rock band Chicago, which released its 38th studio album in July, also announced Monday it would perform in Hershey in support of the album, "Born for This Moment."

Chicago will perform at the Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct 28, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices were not immediately available.

Chicago last performed in Hershey in 2019.

For more information about The Judds concert or the Chicago concert, visit hersheyentertainment.com.