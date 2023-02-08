Robert Dugoni, the New York Times-bestselling author of crime mysteries and legal thrillers, will speak at the 22nd annual Council of Friends of Lancaster Public Libraries author event.

The event takes place 11 a.m. April 13 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster.

Tickets to the event are $50 and include a paperback copy of Dugoni's latest book, "Her Deadly Game." Proceeds from the event benefit the Library System of Lancaster County.

To purchase tickets, contact Cathy Doremus at cdoremus12@gmail.com. Checks should be made payable to The Council of Friends.

Recent author events have featured New York Times bestselling authors including David Baldacci, Chris Bohjalian and Adriana Trigiani.