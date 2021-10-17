Robert A. Nelson and his wife, Louise, live on a quiet farm in the mountains of Lakeside, Oregon, with dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, gun-toting dinosaurs, astronaut rhinos and axe-wielding frogs. Some of these animals live in the couple’s barn, and others come to life at Nelson’s drawing table.

At 96 years old, Nelson, a former Millersville University art professor, says he works every day for at least eight hours. He says his unlimited supply of ideas is both a source of joy and panic.

“I’m so glad I have an ongoing mission that can’t be completed,” says Nelson. “It’s an ideas world, and once in a while you’ll open the door and see something you haven’t seen before. I’m panicking right now just talking about it. I’m so far behind.”

An exhibit of Nelson’s elegant and fantastical drawings and collages called “Animals” is on display at the Karen Anderer Fine Art gallery in Lancaster city through Nov. 6.

“I am fascinated with his imagination, his natural talent of the anatomy and the narrative that, not only he creates, but that the viewer can create. It's never-ending,” Anderer says.

Nelson and Anderer have been working together on exhibits for more than a decade. And his exhibits with Anderer regularly feature his latest work, along with selections from his extensive vault.

“This latest collection of new work has surpassed my wildest expectations,” Anderer says. “Not only is it the best work I have ever exhibited of his, it was done at the age of 96. He just keeps getting better; more detail, more precision, stronger coloring, more layers to his stories — much more complex, like himself, I suppose.”

Wild animals

The “Animals” exhibit features new and archived selections from Nelson’s body of work, which he estimates to number about 5,000 pieces. The drawings, collages and prints pull from Nelson’s influences of Old Masters like Leonardo da Vinci, the surrealism of the 20th century, his love of history and myth, his varied lived experiences from nearly a century on earth and his own wildly dark sense of humor. The result: timeless and otherworldly work that is both beautiful and terrifying.

For instance, the mixed-media lithograph collage “Bird Hog” may reveal Nelson’s time working as a draftsman at Chicago meat-packing plant. The collage/etching “Trainbomb Toot” and the lithograph “Fly Capturing Zeppelin” may pull from his experience drawing airplane engines and flying planes for the Air Force during World War II. A 2021 pencil and colored pencil study titled “Fall of Icarus” showcases Nelson’s knowledge of the Greek myth and his deft, da Vinci-like skill of capturing the human anatomy.

“It’s an interesting story,” says Nelson of the Icarus myth. “You can play with that one for 10 years.”

Nelson says he wakes up every morning, has coffee and gets to work. He may be working on a drawing of a horse and feel that he’s captured the hoof perfectly, but something about the animal’s knee might feel off. So, he’ll take a trip out to the barn to study the horses. An idea might strike him, and he’ll suddenly become absorbed.

“The other week I was drawing dog noses for about three hours,” says Nelson. “I finally woke up and thought, ‘What are you doing drawing dog noses?’ But you can’t ignore stuff that strikes you.”

Student and teacher

Nelson studied at the Art Institute of Chicago. He later taught at his alma mater, as well as at Cleveland State University, Winnipeg University and Millersville University — the lattermost of which where he was awarded professor emeritus status in 1997. But much of his education has come from his dedication to creating work and his visits to some of the finest art museums in the world.

Nelson recalls taking trips to the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, and feeling so overwhelmed by the da Vinci works on display he had to reach out and touch one when the guard wasn’t looking.

“Every time I went to the museum in Uffizi I had to put on dark glasses,” says Nelson. “I had tears running down my cheeks.”

Another painting that Nelson says has moved him to tears is John Singleton Copley’s “Watson and the Shark” from 1778. It’s a painting of a shark attack — and it’s easy to see why Nelson is moved by it. It combines the beauty and horror that Nelson can easily summon in his work.

Once in Spain, Nelson says the power went out and he drew from candlelight just like his favorite Old Masters did. As a figure drawing instructor at Millersville University, Nelson took that experience and brought it to the classroom.

“Every student had to bring nubbins of at least 10 candles, and you set those in front of your drawing board on the floor,” says Nelson. “When 30 students are doing that, it really was sort of bright in there.”

Nelson also recalls creating some elaborate life-sized anatomically correct figure drawings for his students.

“Students always seemed to enjoy them, but I had no use for them and I’d just crumble them and put them in a waste basket,” says Nelson. “I found out later that students were going into the wastebasket and pulling these things out and flattening them or ironing them until they were more or less flat again.”

His advice to prospective art students?

“Go into dentistry,” Nelson says with a laugh.

His actual advice is something he demonstrates every day: a lifelong dedication to his craft.

“I’m always here in front of the drawing board,” Nelson says.