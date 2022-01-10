John 5, a guitarist who has worked alongside several rock/metal mainstays including Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth and Marilyn Manson, will perform with the Haxans at Phantom Power in Millersville.

The concert will take place May 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and cost $22.50 in advance, and $25 the day-of.

John 5, whose full name is John Lowery, first gained mainstream recognition after Roth asked him to play lead guitar on "DLR Band," Roth's 1998 solo release.

Afterwards, he worked with Marilyn Manson from 1998 to 2004. Since 2005, John 5 has worked simultaneously as a solo artist and as a guitarist for Rob Zombie.

The tour is in support of John 5's tenth solo album "Sinner," released in October 2021.

Rock band The Haxans will open the show.