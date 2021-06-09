A Philadelphia gallery is helping a Lancaster printmaking studio make its long-delayed public debut.

Risolve Studio, located at 22 E. Vine St., officially opened its doors in February of 2020, before promptly closing them the next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to co-owner Lyndsey Burke, Risolve initially started as an online-only studio in 2017, which allowed them to survive through shutdowns. The Lancaster location is Risolve’s first physical location.

Risolve specifically focuses on risograph printing, a labor-intensive process using plant-based inks that results in vibrant colored prints.

Now, 14 months later, Risolve is hosting its first pop-up event, a month long partnership with Philadelphia gallery and bookstore Partners and Sons. Books, comics and other art will be available to view and purchase every Wednesday and Friday in June, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Partners and Sons co-owner Gina Dawson will be on hand at each date to offer more information on the displayed works.

“Partners features comics, art books, zines and other publications by local, national and international artists, says Risolve co-owner Lyndsey Burke by email. “We wanted to bring this unique and eclectic selection of books and artwork to the city.”

Burke adds that Risolve will be offering other workshops and pop-ups in the months to come.

For more information on Risolve and the Partners and Sons June pop-up, click here.