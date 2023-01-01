If you’ve lived in Lancaster for long enough, you probably recognize the bird in this intricate pattern.

It’s a distelfink, a Pennsylvania Dutch design motif featuring a goldfinch. (The word “distelfink” translates, quite literally, to thistle finch.) It’s more than just pretty to look at, though — the bird, stylized with swirling folk art florals and patterns, represents happiness and good fortune.

With that meaning in mind, plus its Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, it felt appropriate for us to thank you with this coloring page for experiencing 2022 alongside LNP | LancasterOnline.

It’s detailed enough for adults to have fun with it, but we hope your little ones give it a try, too. While the goldfinch is typically yellow, use whatever colors make your heart sing like a songbird. We wish you a happy and fortunate year ahead in 2023.

To download the coloring page, click the PDF icon below: