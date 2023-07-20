Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2023-24 season off this September, bringing with it both popular and obscure performances.

New this year, most concerts will be held at the Gardner Theatre in the Lancaster Country Day School. The symphony celebrated its new venue in March with a free concert. Lancaster Symphony Orchestra performed concerts in its 2022-23 season in First Presbyterian Church in downtown Lancaster.

The symphony's annual performance of Handel's Messiah will still be held at the church.

"This season promises to be our best ever — more concerts, more variety, a new venue, meaningful collaborations, world-class guest artists and some of the most fantastic music ever written," says Michael Butterman, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's music director, in a statement.

Butterman joined as the orchestra's music director for its 2022-23 season, succeeding former director Stephen Gunzenhauser, who held the role for 40 years and retired during the 2019-20 season.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday on their respective dates. Individual tickets for performances range from $39-$110 depending on performance, day and seating. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 717-291-6440 or by visiting lancastersymphony.org.

Here's the programming for Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's 2023-24 season.

- Sept. 15-16: Rhapsody in Blue. This performance showcases works from composers George Gershwin, Jessie Montgomery, Alberto Ginastera and Aldo Lopez-Gavilan. Lopez-Gavilan will perform alongside the orchestra.

- Oct. 27-28: Extraordinary Duos. This performance will feature works from composers like Antonio Vivaldi, Viet Cuong, Johann Sebastian Bach and more.

- Dec. 1-2: Handel's Messiah. This yearly performance will continue this year at the First Presbyterian Church.

- Dec. 29-30: The Magic of John Williams. The symphony will perform works from movies like "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Indiana Jones," "Jurassic Park," "Home Alone" and more.

- Jan. 12-13: Bach & Glass. This performance will showcase works from Philip Glass and Bach, with pianist Simone Dinnerstein performing alongside the symphony.

- March 8-9: Vivaldi's Four Seasons. The symphony will perform works from Vivaldi's violin concerto Four Seasons, as well as works from Benjamin Britten and Arvo Part. Violinist William Hagen will perform alongside the symphony.

- April 5-6: Natural World - Copland & Bernstein. This performance includes selections from Leonard Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms" and Aaron Copland's "The Tender Land." There are a few multimedia elements to this performance.

- May 10-11: Rach 3 and the American Dream. This performance will feature works from composer Peter Boyer, featuring multimedia additions and live actors. Pianist Vijay Venkatesh will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto alongside the symphony.

For more information, visit lancastersymphony.org.