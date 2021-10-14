It's hard to keep a good band down, especially one that works as hard as Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band.

Throughout the pandemic, the band has embraced the internet in a way they hadn’t before by not only releasing high-quality livestream concerts, but also a Patreon account that promises rewards ranging from private concerts to a band-hosted podcast.

But for a band who regularly played 250 shows a year prior to 2020, it was all a lead up to getting back on the road to promote the band’s new album, “Dance Songs for Hard Times.” Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band performs at the Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival on the Village stage 3 p.m. Sunday.

The band last played at the festival in 2017.

“We actually are better live than our records are,” Peyton proclaims over the phone. “I think this is the best record we've ever done, but going out and doing it live is even better than that, you know? Incredible isn't the word — it's been affirming. Not being able to do what we do for so long was tough. I've been making music since I was a little kid, a professional musician one way or another since I was 13. For a band like us, we have to bring it to people.

“The response has been great, the fans and shows have been great,” Peyton says. “It's been a little strange — you know, it's still not normal out there. But it's on its way, and that feels so good.”

The trio of Peyton on guitar, Breezy Peyton on washboard and “Sad” Max Senteney on drums had another big reason to return to live music in the last few weeks – to open for another famous, blues-affected trio you might have heard of — ZZ Top. The Big Damn Band’s dates came just after the passing of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who was replaced in accordance with his wishes by longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis.

“The shows were big, but the best part for me was hanging out with Billy Gibbons,” Peyton says. “I've been a fan of his my whole life. They always say, 'Don't meet your heroes,' but, man, he was cool as hell to me. He treated me like I belonged there and treated me with such respect. He'd text me and say, 'Hey, let's go get some food,' or 'Hey, let me check out your guitar rig, I've got an idea.' It was an incredible experience, and I hope we get to do more shows with them.”

No. 1 blues album

The aforementioned “Dance Songs for Hard Times” released in April of this year and instantly shot to the number one spot on Billboard’s Blues Albums chart.

Songs such as “Too Cool to Dance” and “Ways & Means” buoy the record’s sadder themes, wrapped up in hot licks and clanging percussion. The videos for those songs reflect the fun the band brings to its live show — in the former, the trio plays around the feet of two dancing inflatable tube people and in the latter, they find themselves jamming in a technicolor laundromat, surrounded by dancers.

“Day one of the tour with ZZ Top, Billy Gibbons comes up to me and says, 'Hey man, you gonna play that song (‘Ways & Means’) where everyone is dressed in green at the laundromat?' I go, ‘uh, yeah,’ and he says, 'Good, that's a great song,’” Peyton says. “So that one is in the set for perpetuity. As of right now, I'm super fired up on that song and the video.

When Peyton and his Big Damn Band step on the Village stage, it’ll be a powerful force of music, and the inherent joy that comes with being back in one’s element after a long time off.

“I decided a while back, it's like, I just want to be a positive force,” Peyton says. “And that doesn't mean void of purpose or meaning or anything like that, I just come at it at a focus of being a positive person. There's a lot of negativity, and I've always been proud of how diverse our audience is. We've played folk fests, country fests, of course lots of blues fests, we played Warped tour back in the day, played with Flogging Molly and now ZZ Top, it's a lot of diversity in what we've done. I hope we present a show and a community feeling where anyone can feel welcome at one of our shows.”