It's been two decades since Yellowcard's first trip to "Ocean Avenue," and now the band is back to celebrate the anniversary.

Yellowcard will play at the GIANT Center on Tuesday, August 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. Openers include Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and This Wild Life.

The Florida pop punk band ended an illustrious 20-year run in 2017 before announcing a reunion in 2022. "Ocean Avenue," the band's breakthrough 2003 album, contained hits like "Only One" and the title track and sold 1.8 million copies.

For more information on this and other show in Hershey, visit Hersheyentertainment.com.