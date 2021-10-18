The Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival returned to venues throughout the city this weekend, with crowds grooving to the sounds of a slate of local bands as well as return favorites and some new big names.

Shemekia Copeland, Ron Holloway, Sweet Leda, Clarence Spady, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band and more all returned to the festival, which was last held in Lancaster County in 2019.

[Click here for more on the history of the festival: Founder settles festival's 2019 debts, rebuilds after personal loss]

Their sets were interwoven with local favorites like Dillweed, Colebrook Road, Kilmaine Saints and many more, with touring newcomers that included G. Love and Joan Osborne.

The festival mandated COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, and masks were recommended.

Here's a look back at the festival. Were you there?

