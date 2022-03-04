Jonathan Groff has been cast in a film being written and directed by another famous Pennsylvania native, M. Night Shyamalan, Deadline.com and several other entertainment websites reported Thursday, March 3.

Details are scant about "Knock at the Cabin," the film Shyamalan will write, direct and produce — except that it's set to premiere Feb. 3, 2023, Deadline reports.

Groff, a Broadway, film and TV actor who grew up in Ronks, was recently featured as Smith in the 2021 action film sequel "The Matrix Resurrections." Groff also recently played a plastic surgeon in an episode of the "Sex and the City" sequel, "And Just Like That...," on HBO Max.

He appears briefly in the trailer for "Life & Beth," a new Hulu series created by and starring Amy Schumer that's set to premiere March 18 — though Groff is not listed in the cast.

"Knock at the Cabin" is listed as being in "pre-production," according to IMDB.com.

Shyamalan grew up in Montgomery County, and has filmed parts of some of his movies in Pennsylvania. He is known for his psychological thrillers, such as "The Sixth Sense," "Signs" and "The Village," both on TV and in film.

Also listed among the cast of "Knock at the Cabin" are Ben Aldridge of the series "Pennyworth" and Rupert Grint of "The Harry Potter" films.

Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and Nikki Amuka-Bird ("Gold Digger") round out the cast announcements, so far, Deadline reports.

Groff, a Conestoga Valley High School graduate, was nominated for Tony and Emmy awards for his role as King George III in the hit musical "Hamilton" on stage and on Disney+, and shared a Grammy Award with the Hamilton cast for the cast recording.

Groff was also nominated for a Tony for his breakout Broadway role in "Spring Awakening," and starred off Broadway in the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" in 2019.

He's also known for voicing Kristoff in the hit Disney "Frozen" films, and for his TV roles in "Mindhunter," "Glee" and "Looking." Other upcoming credits include an animated TV series, "Lost Ollie," and a movie musical, "Molly and the Moon," with his "Frozen" co-star, Kristen Bell.

In late February, Conestoga Valley High School District posted on Facebook that Groff had come to Smoketown Elementary School — his former school — to answer questions from second-grade students, and had met with the casts of the middle school play and high school musical.