After nearly two years of searching for candidates, holding extensive interviews and tryouts, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will debut its 2022-23 season with a new leader at the helm.

Michael Butterman, 56, will kick off the season this weekend as the third music director in the orchestra's 75 years of operation. Former music director Stephen Gunzenhauser, who was in the role for 40 years, retired after the 2019-20 season.

The orchestra will debut its first program Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. The program, called "New Adventures, New Worlds," features works from Leonard Bernstein, Jeff Midkiff and Antonin Dvorak.

Not only will Butterman conduct for the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra this season, he will also maintain his roles as the music director for the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra in Colorado, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra in Louisiana and the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra in Virginia.

Butterman originally was just the music director for Boulder and Shreveport's orchestras, but once his daughter went off to college, he figured he'd be comfortable taking on more appointed positions.

It's his immense experience that drew in Lancaster Symphony Orchestra's attention.

"He creates an atmosphere where everyone is thrilled to be on stage playing their very best," says the orchestra's executive director Guy McIntosh in an email. "It's almost like he can never get enough of it."

Butterman readily admits that conducting is his favorite hobby, and that he's excited to continue to make a profession out of his passion.

"I like being busy," Butterman says. "I like conducting a lot. The more I do, the more I think I have to offer."

Harmonizing

Butterman lives in Shreveport, Louisiana, with his wife, Jennifer Carsillo. The two, and their daughter, originally called home wherever they traveled, but they decided to find a more permanent location in Shreveport.

"It's a lot of zig-zaggy travel, but frankly, I love it," Butterman says. "You get stimulated in different ways by different environments and sets of people around you. Since I love what I do, it's not exhausting."

Wherever Butterman is, he's keeping regular correspondence with all of his "appointments," or places that he works.

"You can do a lot wherever you are," Butterman says.

If You Go What: "New Adventures, New World" performance, with Michael Butterman as the new music director for Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. When: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Where: First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster. Cost: Tickets range from $40.17 to $81.37. Tickets can be purchased online at lancastersymphony.org or by calling the box office at 717-291-6440. More information: lancastersymphony.org.

Most of the work of a conductor can technically be done at home. Butterman says that performing, rehearsing and conducting are only about 10% of what he does in a given day.

The other 90% is spent at his desk, studying, learning the upcoming programs and marking up music sheets.

Learning Lancaster

When former music director Gunzenhauser announced his retirement, the newly opened position appealed to Butterman.

Though Butterman has worked for orchestras in many major cities, like the Philadelphia Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra and more than a dozen others, he felt like he could make a difference in a smaller orchestra like Lancaster's.

"Mostly, I just want to be in a place where I feel like I can make a positive difference. I do believe that will be the case in Lancaster," Butterman says. "I don’t personally feel like I need to conduct the Chicago Symphony to feel like I’m making a difference. You have a bigger chance of making a difference in a somewhat smaller environment.”

And while he's new to Lancaster's music scene, he's no stranger to central Pennsylvania. Butterman was the founding music director for the Pennsylvania Philharmonic, which brought classical music performances to local schools.

During that time, he became familiar with the work ethic and dedication of musicians in the area, Butterman says. Many of the players in the Pennsylvania Philharmonic also performed with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra.

"I appreciated their skill level, but also their frame of mind," Butterman says.

Musicians in the Pennsylvania Philharmonic often had to wake up early and drive hours away from their home in time for an 8:30 a.m. performance at a school, something which takes an immense amount of discipline, Butterman says.

"(Music) is a life of service," Butterman says. "You're trying to bring something you believe in very strongly to the world."

After two years, and four finalists, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra finally announced Butterman as the newest music director in June.

Executive director McIntosh says that he and the orchestra brought on Butterman because of his "energy, charisma and extensive experience." At least, those are the most obvious reasons.

But McIntosh says he also appreciates Butterman's ability to create "familiar and appealing programs for the diehard classical music lover while also focusing on inviting and cultivating a new audience who may not yet have experience with symphonic music."

For LSO's upcoming season, Butterman kept two challenges in mind: venue and re-establishing the audience base.

The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra now hosts most of its performances at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Lancaster. Churches are great for many types of performances, but pose some challenges, too, Butterman says.

"When you have any kind of venue, you play into its strengths," Butterman says.

Butterman likened the situation to singing in the bathroom: everyone sounds good when they sing in the bathroom, but the results would be less than ideal if they instead played a trumpet in their bathroom.

This season's performances will have limited brass and drums, but will make use of vocals, string instruments and the church's organ.

One of Butterman's main goals is to create experiences that will make audiences want to come back to see the orchestra perform. The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on entertainment events, Butterman says.

"I want to make sure this art form, which resonates so deeply with me, also resonates and connects with everyone," Butterman says. "I want people to feel that same connection and immediacy to the music as I do."

LSO's 2022-23 season The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will perform five different programs over the course of its 2022-23 season. Here's what you need to know about each performance. Messiah Dates: Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 3 at 2 and 7 p.m. Selection: Handel, "Messiah." Special notes: Chorusmaster William Wright will lead the Lancaster Symphony Chorus to accompany the orchestra. Invocation Dates: Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. Selections: Tomaso Albinoni, "Adagio"; Joaquin Rodrigo, Concierto de Aranjuez; Felix Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 5, "Reformation." Special notes: This performance will feature guitar soloist Colin Davin. Ascent & Enigma Dates: March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and March 11 at 2 and 7 p.m. Selections: William Walton, Suite from "Henry V"; Ralph Vaughan Williams, "The Lark Ascending"; Edward Elgar, "Enigma Variations." Special notes: This performance will feature violin soloist Luigi Mazzocchi. Freedom & Fate Dates: May 12 at 7:30 p.m. and May 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. Selections: Xavier Foley, "For Justice & Peace"; Giovanni Bottesini, "Gran Duo Concertante"; Carlos Simon, "Fate Now Conquers"; Beethoven, Symphony No. 5. Special notes: Foley will perform with the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra as a soloist for his work.