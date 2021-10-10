I had just finished an interview with Christopher Saam, a local comedian and recent contestant on a nationally televised game show, when I saw a text from my wife.

She texted to tell me that my favorite comedian Norm Macdonald had just died from cancer at age 61. During our interview, Saam mentioned that he thought a good comedian not only made you laugh but made you think. That’s probably why Macdonald was my favorite comedian.

He excelled at crafting jokes with a keen eye for clever wordplay. But he also didn’t shy away from more philosophical and existential topics like death, religion and the meaning of life. And, to many fans’ surprise, he was a fan of Russian literature. (He even had a short-lived book club on Twitter where he discussed books like “Lolita,” “The Moviegoer” and the works of his favorite writer Tolstoy.) His brand of comedy, performed in a dry deadpan delivery and wry smirk, met at the four-way intersection of darkness, absurdity, profundity and pure silliness.

Even when Macdonald’s comedy ventured into the offensive, as it sometimes did, he performed it with an almost childlike innocence that dulled the edginess and revealed the inherent absurdity of whatever he was joking about. And though he never spoke about his cancer publicly, he often joked about death. Jokes are what Macdonald seemed to live for. And though I truly enjoyed listening to him tell stories about his time on hosting the “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live,” his work on movies, life on the stand-up comedy circuit or tales of his infamous gambling habits, as he sometimes did as a guest on talk shows and podcasts, what I loved most was when he simply told jokes. Good or bad — and sometimes especially bad — Macdonald simply loved telling jokes.

The night I found out he died, and for several weeks after, I watched YouTube clips of his stand-up and late night show appearances, his 2017 Netflix comedy special “Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery” and his 10-episode Netflix talk show “Norm Macdonald Has a Show.”

Macdonald was known for being a hilarious talk show guest (he famously told “the moth joke” — a Dostoevsky novel sandwiched inside a dad joke — on “The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien”) but his Netflix series shows he was a pretty great host as well. His guest list predictably included David Letterman and David Spade, but also had some surprises like Judge Judy, Jane Fonda, country singer and friend Billy Joe Shaver. The show featured some great conversations. But the highlight of the show, in my opinion, was the last segment where he passed out blue note cards with jokes printed on them, and then simply took turns reading these jokes with his guests.

The jokes weren’t all winners, but that was kind of the best part. They occasionally went right over the guest’s head, as sometimes guests didn’t seem to understand some of the jokes were purposefully bad — and you could see Macdonald’s delight in the particularly bad ones. They were just jokes for the sake of jokes, nothing more.

For instance: “I can’t stand stuck-up bodies of water. It’s like, ‘Get over yourself, Lake Superior.’ ” Or “Why do dogs race to the door when the doorbell rings? It’s rarely for them.” Or “This might sound crazy, but [loud inarticulate screaming].”

During an episode of “Norm Macdonald Has a Show” with Drew Barrymore, the conversation drifted to the topic of mortality — which, for a comedy show, it surprisingly often did. They spoke about funerals and Macdonald said something like, “When I die, I want all my friends to gather around,” and then, after a perfectly timed pause, added, “and try to bring me back to life.”

And in some ways, in the days after his death, I think his fans did bring him back to life by sharing their favorite lines. I thought I’d heard many of his best lines, but following his death, I saw many I’d never heard or read before. Like this one, from a 2018 Vulture interview where Macdonald is again musing on mortality.

Macdonald: “...You know, I think about my deathbed a lot.”

Vulture: “What do you think about it?”

Macdonald: “I think I never should have purchased a deathbed in the first place.”

Mike Andrelczyk is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.