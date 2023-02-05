“Sixty seconds make one minute, 60 minutes make one hour, 24 hours make one day and out of that 24 hours, two and a half hours are dedicated by the Yon Teenager to the hippest show on the radio, so without further ado let’s carry on through now — 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 …”

Before the voice on the radio got to “60 minutes,” I’d have gasped, cranked the dial up to 10, peeked a look at my husband — most often, in the driver’s seat — and launched into singing the rest of the theme song: “Yon teenagers gather round ...”

Why? Because it meant that for however long we were in the car next, we could let the sweet sounds curated by the Geator with the Heater guide us home.

Jerry Blavat, the titular Geator, the Big Boss with the Hot Sauce and a Philadelphia radio icon, died Jan. 20. He was 82.

Blavat got his start as a featured dancer on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” before launching into a radio career that he’d dedicate himself to until his death. In recent years, his show aired at 5 p.m. Saturdays on WXPN. And even as recently as last November, he was performing live at the Shore.

As you can probably tell by the photo accompanying this column, I’m not an original listener of Blavat from the old days. I’m no longer a Yon Teenager, either. But his radio show brought me a lot of joy.

There’s the obvious stuff to love: his raging Philadelphia accent, the time-traveling nature of it all, the way he interrupts songs every few bars to share a fact or make a quip.

But once the giggles subsided, there was major beauty beneath the bombast. Blavat expertly curated themes, from groups featuring an artist who went on to have fruitful solo careers, artists who died too soon, Philadelphia artists who never quite hit it big but were beloved in their neighborhoods.

Yes, of course, it’s fun to sing “Earth Angel” and try your darndest to hit the high notes. That’s what made me tune in. But it was the less obvious moments that kept me listening.

In June 2021, Blavat and the “Many Moods” host Ben Vaughan teamed up for a special edition episode, a radio nerd’s Super Bowl. Vaughan had been helping Blavat clear out his studio space, while keeping precious mementos properly archived until they were shipped to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Library.

Amid the stuff was a manila envelope marked “Fan Mail.” They were “lost dedications” from May 1962 — letters listeners wrote in dedicating a song to someone special that never were answered.

When Vaughan told Blavat about the discovery, as chronicled in a post on WXPN’s website, he got a Geatorific response.

“Ben-ophonic Ben!” he yelled on the phone, as Vaughan remembers it. “We need to go on the air and honor them now!”

What followed was a touching episode, which you can still listen to online at lanc.news/lostdedications. They opened the letters on air, adding suspense for the listener. They were personal, heartfelt and sometimes vulnerable – and as Vaughan noted, that spoke to their trust of the Geator.

There was “I’ve Been Good to You” by the Miracles dedicated by Joe, Al, Janice, Tony, Carol, Phil and the kids from South Philadelphia. There were “The Girls from St. Joe’s Dance” who dedicated “I Can’t Say Goodbye” by the Fireflies in congratulations to John and his “sweet girl Cass” who were “going steady.” And there was The Dubs’ “Could This Be Magic” dedicated to Gayle, Eddie, Carol, Joe, Marilyn and more.

Magic, indeed.

Shortly after I started to dive into Geator lore, my husband and I took a weekend trip to Baltimore. Our first stop is always the record store The Sound Garden. There, we found a Geator compilation record, “For Yon Teenagers Only.” It seemed like our little romantic getaway had been blessed.

We’ve collected a few more since then, and on Jan. 21 — the day after Blavat died — we visited the newly opened Etown Record Lounge in Elizabethtown. There, another compilation was waiting for us.

The Geator rose to fame making Yon Teenagers feel heard, providing a soundtrack to their budding romances. While driving on the back roads of Lancaster County, a sunset glowing in the distance, we’d often feel that magic — holding hands as an oldies song crooned over the car speakers, or sneaking a kiss at a red light.

The Geator still had it, to the very end.

Jenelle Janci is LNP's Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.