For the first time in over 20 years, a version of the iconic heavy metal band Pantera will perform in Pennsylvania.

The concert, which will feature returning singer Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, will take place at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27. Lamb of God will serve as the opener.

The reformed Pantera announced its plans for a world tour in 2022, which will be its first since 2001. "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, the band's original guitarist, was shot and killed onstage in 2004. Abott's brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, died in 2018 from coronary artery disease.

Pantera last played in the Keystone State in 2001 at what is now Wells Fargo Arena.

For more information on this and other concerts at Hershey Park, visit hersheyentertainment.com