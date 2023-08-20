I had the time of my life dancing with an umbrella on a beautiful, clear night earlier this month.

Allow me to explain.

That scene took place at Musikfest, the annual festival in downtown Bethlehem, just a stone’s throw from my hometown of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Musikfest is a summertime rite of passage — so much so, I feel a sense of emptiness on the years I’m unable to attend at least one day of the festival.

Yes, there are ticketed shows for the headliners, like Maren Morris and Train. But for me? The real show is at the free stages (and in people watching). The stages’ names come from German words, a nod to the Moravians who are integral to Bethlehem’s history. Musikfest also offers a lesson in investment — a $12 plastic mug purchased at the beginning of the festival allows you more cost-effective beer refills and a souvenir at the end of it all.

This year, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams played a set on one of the free stages. While that sentence sounds like word salad to most people, in my family, it’s cause for sirens and a “breaking news” banner.

When I was a preteen, my dad discovered the Sleepy Hollow, New York, band’s music and brought me along for the ride to several shows. I became a fan, too, and their music has partly soundtracked our lives since then — including our father-daughter dance at my 2022 wedding.

The band’s frontman, Joziah Longo, has roots in South Philadelphia’s Mummer culture. (You know, the people who dance during the parade on New Year’s Day.) Each concert ends with die-hard fans busting out umbrellas — regardless of the weather, or whether we’re indoors — to bob up and down while prancing about in Mummer style.

In 15 years of seeing the band, my dad never participated in this tradition. So, this year at Musikfest, I went with two missions: to do the umbrella dance, and to get on public access TV — where several of the festival’s concerts would be broadcast.

Upon the last song’s opening chords, I popped open a polka dot umbrella and sprinted toward the stage with my dad. We danced like goofballs as we moved closer to the front — where we saw a camera slowly panning the audience.

My dad tapped me on the shoulder. This was our time.

When that red light on the camera faced us, we gave it our all. I hammed up it with a silly shimmy while holding both a Musikfest mug and the umbrella. My dad’s moves reminded me of Elaine Benes from “Seinfeld.”

After the set, Lancaster’s own Amish Outlaws played to a massive crowd — one of two nights they’d dominate at the festival. My dad and I traveled home, changed into pajamas and settled in to watch a recording of the performance.

There we were. “Yes!” I screamed, probably waking up my poor mother. We laughed our butts off.

It was just one of the magical moments possible when live music combines with the great outdoors in the summer.

Here in Lancaster County, we have plenty of opportunities to see quality live music for free. I tapped my bare feet in the grass along to the fantastic Steep Canyon Rangers at Long’s Park just a few weeks ago. Have you noticed, at Long’s Park Summer Music Series shows, how often the band mentions the quality of the stage, the series and the overall concert experience? There’s a reason for that. The series is truly something special — and that’s why I look at people sideways if they’re local and say they’ve never taken advantage of such a gift.

If getting to Long’s Park is a little far for your liking on a Sunday night, luckily there are free music series across the county in the summertime. (You can even find reporter Mickayla Miller’s handy list of them online at lanc.news/communityconcerts23.)

While experiencing music in a big crowd is fun, another summer adventure reminded me that live outdoor music can take many forms. After a day of boat adventures at my brother’s lake house in Ohio, a group of us gathered around the fire as my husband and my dad played music together.

“I’m going to try New Jersey’s national anthem,” my dad said, before launching into a gentle ukulele rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s eternal “Thunder Road.” When my husband joined in on harmonies, my eyes welled up with tears. How lucky was I to witness such a tender moment between two people I love so dearly? The night’s cool air, the crackling of the logs and the post-show hot dogs and s’mores cooked over the fire added an ambiance you just can’t get at most venues.

I will, of course, have happily paid for some great outdoor musical experiences by summer’s end. In June, I fangirled so hard I thought my soul left my body while seeing Boygenius at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Later this month, I’ll see one of my Philly favorites, Alex G, perform alongside Alvvays at the Dell Music Center, a new-to-me venue I am excited to explore.

So, whether you purchase a ticket or are lucky enough to hear something for free, go hear some live music outdoors this summer.

And don’t forget your umbrella.

Jenelle Janci is LNP | LancasterOnline’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.