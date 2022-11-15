Buying original art is often seen as a luxury – something that only those with plenty of disposable income are able to afford to do. But Red Raven Art Company’s 10th Annual Art4Everyone event makes owning a piece of original artwork much more affordable and accessible.

The event features more than 250 original 4-by-4-inch panels created by more than 35 artists for sale for $40 each. A portion of each sale benefits Lancaster nonprofit Music For Everyone. The fun takes place Black Friday, Nov. 25, at the Red Raven Art Company located at 138 N. Prince St. in Lancaster.

More than 80 people have already claimed all the free timed entry tickets to purchase artwork during the event, but anyone is welcome to view the panels and shop for other original pieces and prints at any point during the day. After 3 p.m., the event will be open to anyone to shop the remaining Art4Everyone panels until 5 p.m.

The gallery will be open Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery will offer six of the panels during a raffle, which is open through Dec. 20. The six raffle winners will be notified in time for the holidays. The money raised during the raffle will go back to the six artists.

Anyone interested in participating in the raffle can visit redravenartcompany.com and click on the Sensational Six tab to purchase raffle tickets online.

If you weren’t able to snag a timed entry ticket to the Art4Everyone event or can’t make it to the gallery from 3-5 p.m. when the remaining panels are available to the general public, consider stopping by the gallery the following day for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery will give out free gifts to the first 50 people to visit the gallery on Nov. 26.

For more information on these or other upcoming events at Red Raven Art Company, visit redravenartcompany.com.