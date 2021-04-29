May is shaping up to be a big month for Red Raven Art Company.

The Gallery Row institution will celebrate its 15-year anniversary this week with a “From the Vault” sale, which will offer art for sale at a significant discount.

Then, on Thursday, May 6, the gallery will unveil “Lancaster 24/7,” an exhibit two years in the making. In 2019, artists Rhoda Kahler and Darcie Goldberg visited Lancaster for a day, capturing scenes around the city in a single 24-hour period. The upcoming Lancaster exhibit will show what they created during their visit — an unusual opportunity for viewers to explore Lancaster through a time capsule-like lens. But, Red Raven gallery manager Lee Lovett insists the project is ongoing.

“Since it is everything Lancaster, it occurs to us that it is kind of a never-ending show,” Lovett says. “Businesses might want huge photos printed of Lancaster, or a mixed media piece for their commercial spaces.”

Kahler and Goldberg will return to Lancaster to give live demonstrations during Spring ArtWalk on Saturday, May 8. Many galleries will offer special events and extended hours during ArtWalk, a biannual self-guided tour of Lancaster city’s visual art scene.

Here, Lovett answers a few questions via email about the gallery’s anniversary and its lineup of May events. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

It’s a fool’s errand to ask someone to sum up 15 years in a few words. So, instead: What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned in Red Raven’s lifetime thus far?

After being in business for 15 years, we can tell you that art affects everyone. Art is community. Art documents life. And there is absolutely no right way to paint a painting. What one person likes, another will not. But no matter what, when viewing art, you are looking into your soul. You take out of it what you need to see and feel.

The gallery’s “From the Vault” event will offer art at a deep discount. Has an event like this ever been held at Red Raven before, and why is this a fitting way to celebrate the anniversary?

We have never discounted art before. We just don’t do it. However, we wanted to do something to celebrate our 15-year milestone, something that would really excite our customers as well as our artists. We thought the perfect solution was a one day, “From the Vault” event. Artists are selling early works, work never before seen, or from their personal collection, at deeply discounted prices, for one day only. Average prices are $50-$300. This may never happen again.

It will be a crazy day! We want to thank Lancaster’s art lovers for all of the support over the years!

You have another big event coming up in May, with the long-awaited unveiling of “Lancaster 24/7.” What do you remember from Darcie and Rhoda’s 2019 visit to Lancaster?

(The show) is everything Lancaster. It’s about the people, the history and the architecture of Lancaster. Rhoda Kahler (clay and tile artist) and Darcie Goldberg (photographer) came on ArtWalk weekend in 2019 and spent a full 24 hours documenting and photographing the city. Rhoda carried 25 pounds of clay on her back and made architectural details. Customers came in with objects that they wanted clay imprints made of. We got Rhoda and Darcie behind the scenes tours of the Fulton Theatre, the Demuth Museum, LancasterHistory, and as many places as possible. The intention was to document that weekend, and create the show for the following year. Since COVID hit, we moved the entire show to this year.

Without giving too much away, what can attendees expect to see at this exhibit?

The artists have applied a mixed media approach to this show and have created themed Shadow Boxes, as well as photo lithography (which bakes the photo image onto the clay tile), found objects, including wax-coated color and black-and-white photographs of our community. You will want to come and get a piece of Lancaster to take home with you!

Rhoda and Darcie started the 24/7 project some years ago, touring NYC, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta to name a few. We thought Lancaster should be added to that amazing list of cities. And you know, we think it was fortunate that this happened prior to COVID. It would be an entirely different project post COVID.

So much has changed since 2019. What feelings do you have leading up to such a long-awaited exhibit?

This exhibit means more now than it ever could have because of what we all have been through this past year. People have lost loved ones, businesses have been affected by COVID, life has been affected by COVID. Supporting our city, supporting local businesses, supporting each other is what it is all about.