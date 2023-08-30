Art Harrington and Fred Roger, along with Regina Martin, founded Red Raven Art Company in 2006.

Well, cue the Thin Lizzy, because Harrington and Roger will reunite for "The Boys are Back II," an exhibit of new whimsically surreal, and often humorous, works at the gallery.

Harrington and Roger are both former teachers at local high schools. Roger was a biology teacher and wrestling and golf coach at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Harrington taught at Solanco High School for 29 years, where he also coached track and field and cross-country.

"The Boys are Back II" follows up the duo's first show, which took place 10 years ago.

The show runs through Sept. 30 at Red Raven Art Company (138 N. Prince St., Lancaster). There will be an opening reception on Sept. 1 from 5-8 p.m. and an artist talk takes place on Facebook Live 1 p.m. Sept. 16.

Roger, a former biology teacher and wrestling and golf coach at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, exhibits his latest acrylic paintings in a set called "You Knew This Would Happen Some Day."

Roger says he was inspired by his friend David Brumbach, the talented painter who died at age 43 in 1992. Roger says Brumbach told him he had artistic talent but wasn't using it. After Brumbach's death, Roger vowed not to waste his talents or his limited time on earth and began taking art and art history classes.

Roger, who has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in art from Millersville University, says his art education has served him well.

“I heavily rely on art history as a tool for inspiration,” says Roger. “This body of work is due to my interest in the sculptor, Alberto Giacometti, who worked in the early 20th century and died in 1966. What fascinated me most was his interpretation of the human form.”

The other half of the show features work from Harrington, of Willow Street.

Harrington began entering his work in art shows in 1999. He was inspired to do so by Tom Regan, the former principal and an art teacher at Solanco High School, as well as Roger.

Harrington's half of the show features mixed-media pieces arranged in a set he's called "Looking Back, Moving Forward."

“I believe that as an artist I am fortunate enough to have the skills to capture a specific moment and create a visual image for all to enjoy and appreciate,” says Harrington. “My artwork creates in me a unique feeling, one where I am able to transform an idea that is solely mine into a piece that belongs to the world. By being able to interpret my experiences and create a visual image for all to see, I am using a powerful gift, one for which I am very grateful.”

The gallery is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. and has extended hours during First Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit redravenartcompany.com to view works online and for more information about the gallery.