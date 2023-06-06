For the first time in more than 20 years, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced it will perform in Hershey this fall.

The band, known for hits like "Californication," "Dani California" and "Under the Bridge," will perform at Hersheypark Stadium 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Global Stadium Tour will be in support of the band's two albums released in 2022, "Return of the Dream Canteen" and "Unlimited Love."

The band's Hershey concert will feature alternative pop singer St. Vincent as the opener. Some of St. Vincent's popular songs include "Rosyln" from the soundtrack of "Twilight" sequel "New Moon," as well as "Los Ageless" and "Digital Witness."

Recently, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were nominated for the Best Rock Song Grammy Award for its song, "Black Summer." The band currently has six Grammy Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.