Since its start in 2007, Record Store Day has been used as a way to celebrate independent music retailers across the country.

After splitting across multiple dates during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Record Store Day in 2022 will indeed be just one day, Saturday, April 22. This year's "Record Store Day Ambassador" is Berks County's own Taylor Swift, who will be releasing an exclusive 7" of "the lakes," a bonus track from Swift's 2020 album "folklore."

In addition to Swift's offering, releases from Prince, David Bowie and hundreds of others are on this year's list.

In just 15 years, vinyl records have gone from niche to record-breaking sales. According to a report by MRC Data-Billboard (formerly known as Nielsen-Soundscan), 41.7 million vinyl records were sold in 2021, the highest reported amount since 1991, and more than double the amount sold in 2020.

Here is a list of participating record stores in Lancaster County, as found on the official Record Store Day website.

-A Day in the Life Records (24A W. Walnut St., Lancaster)

-Angry, Young & Poor (356 W. Orange St., Lancaster)

-CI Records & Skates (112 W. Orange St., Lancaster)

-Dreaming Human (154 N. Prince St., Lancaster)

-Lititz Music Co. (47 S. Broad St., Lititz)

-Record Connection (550 N. Reading Rd., Ephrata)

-Retro Rocks (1809 Columbia Ave., Lancaster)

-Stan's Record Bar (48 N. Prince St., Lancaster)