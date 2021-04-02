After a winter like Lancaster County has had, it does a body good to get some quality spring walking time in.

Lancaster city's First Friday has spent the last year either online or cautiously offline, and for good reason - while vaccination rates rise, so too do COVID-19 case numbers.

Check out the list below of Lancaster's First Friday events, and send an email to kstairiker@lnpnews.com if your event is missing from this roundup.

All of the following events are in-person, but require the usual masking and social distancing.

"Record Release," an exhibition of record covers created by students in the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design's "Creating Art in Photoshop" class will be on display, fittingly, at A Day in the Life Records. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is free to attend.

Lebanon artist Daniel Buffenmeyer presents "A Contemplative Suffering," a guided exhibition through what he calls "A spiritual exercise (that) will explore elements of an ancient Hebraic Christology commonly known as the Suffering Servant discourse." 6 p.m. - 8:40 p.m., guests are asked to schedule a 10-minute time slot in advance.

Curio owners Nicole Duquette and Matt Chapman gave 16 artists a simple directive - fill out the 15 pages of a 2.5” by 3.75” notebook centered around a theme. For the month of April, "Pocket Art Swap: Night & Day" will showcase works on a much smaller scale than usual. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., free.

As per usual, the Lancaster Science Factory offers free admission to its 70 interactive exhibits from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Abstract Spectrum" exhibit, the first solo art show by 17-year-old Lancaster artist James Roach, will run through the month of April. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., free. 10% of all art proceeds go to Aaron's Acres.

Artist Bruce Garrabrandt brings his brand of self-described "artistic silliness" to the Guild store. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., free.