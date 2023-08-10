Lewis Lanza Rudolph was the type of artist who believed in letting his work speak for itself. And Rudolph’s dynamic abstract oil paintings spoke in a language all their own.

The reclusive New Jersey native artist, who died in 2012 at 63 from complications during heart valve replacement surgery, left behind a number of completed paintings in his childhood Red Bank home. A selection of 30 to 50 of Rudolph’s remaining works are on display and available for purchase during “The Artwork of Lewis Lanza Rudolph” exhibit at Mulberry Art Studios.

“I think it’s a privilege to give tribute to an artist who was so conscientious, so dedicated, in the truest sense of being an artist,” says April Koppenhaver, founder and owner of Mulberry Art Studios.

The show is open to the public by appointment and from 5 to 8 p.m. during First Friday in September and October. A rotating selection of the work will be on view through the end of the year.

“The garage was full of paintings. I knew he painted, but I was surprised at the volume of the paintings,” says Rudolph’s sister Denise Ecenroad, 71, of Cornwall, Lebanon County. “I really felt a responsibility, almost like the guardian of the art, because he left everything to me.”

Ecenroad recalls her brother visiting her in Lebanon during Christmases and holidays to see his nieces and nephew when they were children. He would also drive to York to attend vintage toy collector shows.

During her search to find a wider audience for her late brother’s work, Ecenroad connected with local galleries and art schools, including Mulberry Art Studios and Mount Gretna School of Art.

A brother’s legacy

The exhibit at Mulberry Art Studios isn’t the first time the gallery has shown Rudolph’s work; pieces by the artist were also on display in a retrospective in 2014. Ecenroad organized another major retrospective of his work at the Monmouth Museum in Lincroft, New Jersey, in 2016.

“I want to honor his memory by doing something that he wasn’t able to do with the art, which was to expose it and get it out there into people’s houses,” says Ecenroad, a retired nurse from WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. “I think he got frustrated because he wasn’t a people person.”

There have also been donations of paintings to the Red Bank Library, Hudson County Community College Foundation in Jersey City, New Jersey, and to a benefit auction, held in March, for the Mount Gretna School of Art, which raised $1,000. And Ecenroad says she hopes to continue to donate works in her brother’s honor.

Ecenroad says Jay Noble, the executive artistic director Mount Gretna School of Art and the Four Pillars artist residency program, visited her home to view her brother’s work and gave her a better understanding of it.

Noble saw a connection between Rudolph’s abstractions and the landscapes that inspire and inform the work being done at Mount Gretna School of Art.

“Mount Gretna School of Art focuses on painting outside directly from the landscape both as a standalone obsession and as a potential jumping-off point as can be seen in Rudolph’s work,” Noble says. “His abstract imagery almost always refers to the landscape and carries the light space and form made by someone who really knew how to draw and see.”

Noble also provided some context as to Rudolph’s place within his primary genre.

“Right away I saw affinities to the American surrealists and late cubists such as Arshile Gorky and Hans Hoffman, along with Rudolph’s own contemporaries such as John Walker and Terry Winters,” Noble says. “All these painters loved the language of painting through nature, pattern, color, and rhythm. I knew he was a serious, highly cultured painter and I wondered if these artists knew him or painted with him in New York.”

Indeed, Ecenroad says, some of those names appeared on a list of her brother’s favorite artists that he left among his notes and ephemera.

Art while abroad

Rudolph graduated from Red Bank High School in 1967 and served in the Army’s military police in Germany from 1970-73. After his time in the Army, Rudolph toured the museums and art galleries in Europe filling his sketchbooks with drawings. He returned to New Jersey, where he worked as a security guard and took care of his aging parents in the house he grew up in. But most of his time was spent painting in the basement.

During his lifetime, Rudolph’s work was featured in a number of solo and group shows, mostly in New York City and New Jersey. But, Ecenroad says her brother was a guarded person, and the outside world — especially the art world, with its inherent pressures toward self-promotion — was draining and held little interest for him. He felt most alive in front of his easel.

“The opening receptions just didn’t appeal to him,” Ecenroad says. “I think he got frustrated because he wasn’t a people person. I think that was probably pretty difficult for him to just engage with people. He loved the art. He loved painting. But there was nothing that drew him to want to talk about his art.”

Toward the end of his life, Ecenroad says, when she’d visit he’d hurry out of the house to meet her instead of inviting her inside. She says they enjoyed visiting yard sales together where Rudolph would search for early 20th century baseball cards.

“I really wasn’t sure of what had happened with the condition of the house or his paintings,” Ecenroad says. “I knew the garage was full of paintings but we never really talked about it too much.”

Rudolph, like many artists, spent the early part of his development searching for a style that could communicate his personal vision of the world.

His student notebooks and early sketches, Ecenroad and Koppenhaver say, showcase his talent to capture the human form and early landscape works illustrate his proficiency with the paintbrush. Eventually he moved into the realm of abstraction and there he found his voice.

“He had little sketchbooks that he must have always had with him when he was in the army and you could see him transition from doing realistic type drawings to the abstract. So that happened when he was in Europe,” Ecenroad says.

Rudolph’s artistic voice may not be easily and immediately understood by everyone, but given time, it speaks in a language all its own.

“I had this immediate relationship with this work,” says Koppenhaver about the first time Ecenroad invited her to view her brother’s paintings.

Koppenhaver encourages viewers to come to work with an open mind.

“First of all, let go of preconceived notions,” Koppenhaver says. “Be willing to take a journey with the artist. Be willing to let the art speak to you. Don’t feel like you have to put it into a language that you already know. Don’t feel like you’ve got to already be able to identify it. It’s not about identifying.”

IF YOU GO What: “The Artwork of Lewis Lanza Rudolph” Where: Mulberry Art Studios, 19–21 North Mulberry St., Lancaster. When: 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 1 and Oct. 6, and by appointment. To make an appointment call 717-295-1949 or email the curator at Stephanie.MulberryArt@gmail.com. Cost: Free. More info: Visit mulberryartstudios.com and visit lewislanzarudolph.com to view images and learn more about Lewis Lanza Rudolph.