Country music star Reba McEntire will perform at the Giant Center next spring as an additional date on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour.

McEntire's concert at the Giant Center will be April 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., and will feature openers country singer Terri Clark and bluegrass/gospel band The Isaacs.

The tour started in fall 2021, continued into the spring and fall 2022, and will now continue through spring 2023, concluding with her first-ever performance at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

"I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour into 2023," McEntire says in a press release. "I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now, getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., and can be found on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.