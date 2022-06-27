A rare Tiffany Studios “Poppy” patterned leaded glass table lamp lit up bidding activity during the second session of the Denver-based Morphy Auctions’ $2.8 million fine and decorative arts sale, which ran from June 8-10.

The circa 1905-1910 lamp sold for a world record auction price of $541,200 for a Tiffany “Poppy” pattern lamp, according to a news release from Morphy’s.

The lamp was sourced from a Florida-based collection and estimated at $350,000-$450,000. The record-breaking winning bid was from American collector who wishes to remain anonymous, according to a press release from Morphy Auctions.

“We’ve sold other Poppy lamps in the $70,000-$125,000 range, but this one was in a league of its own. Only Tiffany’s most highly skilled artisans could have produced a shade of this standard. It’s a complex masterpiece, unlike any other we’ve ever seen,” Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, said in the news release. “The design would have been laid out piece by carefully chosen piece, with the addition of intense cobalt blue glass that’s rarely seen in art-glass lamps.”

The table lamp features a 20-inch colorful conical leaded-glass shade decorated with the Tiffany “Poppy” motif and 16 iridescent Favrile-glass balls supporting the telescoping stem.

The “Poppy” lamp was the shining star among a field of 75 other art-glass lamps from early 20th century manufacturers. Another Tiffany lamp sold above its estimate for $36,900.

The lamp garnered lots of interest among perspective buyers in the months leading up to the event, according to the news release.

“Even the most advanced Tiffany lamp collectors marveled at the shade’s superlative colorway and motif.” Morphy said in the press release. “It’s surely one of the greatest artworks ever to come out of Tiffany’s studios.”

Morphy Auctions received many congratulatory messages after the hammer fell on the record-breaking lamp sale, according to the news release. One of those messages mentioned that another Tiffany "Poppy" lamp, with the same rare Favrile-glass base, sold 15 minutes prior to the Morphy Auctions' lamp.

The final price at the other auction was $214,200, Morphy said in the news release.

"Experts are in agreement that the difference between the prices achieved by the two lamps can be directly attributed to the glass selection,” Morphy said.