Although the Harrisburg University Presents concert series has primarily featured indie and alternative rock bands such as The National and Death Cab for Cutie in its four years of existence. However, 2023 brings platinum-selling Miami rapper Rick Ross to Harrisburg.

On Saturday, May 6, Rick Ross will perform at XL Live. Tickets are $60 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. According to setlist.fm, this will be Ross' first show in central Pennsylvania since serving as an opener at the Hershey Star Pavillion stop of Lil Wayne's "I Am Music II" tour in 2011.

Other upcoming Harrisburg University Presents shows include the sold-out British indie rock band Wet Leg at XL Live on Friday, Dec. 2, and Dawes, also at XL Live, on Saturday, March 11.

For more information on these and other shows, visit concertseries.harrisburgu.edu.