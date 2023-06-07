While live music has been intermittent at Lancaster city’s Clipper Magazine Stadium in its nearly two-decade history, it’s about to return in a big way this weekend.

The Unity Music Festival, formerly staged in York since 2018, will make its debut appearance in the Red Rose City on Saturday.

Created by Marion Kinard and Bill Shipley of York-based Checkmate Entertainment, the Unity Music Festival will feature two headliners from the world of New York-based hip-hop in Benny the Butcher and J.I. the Prince of New York. The lineup of the multi-hour festival is rounded out by up-and-coming rappers from across central Pennsylvania, including Jaii Swavii, Loe Badgett, Lamborghini Train, Bhad News, F.A.M.E. Family and more.

Kinard says that the move is due to Lancaster not only having a bigger draw than York, but also its proximity to Chester, Berks and other surrounding counties.

If You Go What: Unity Music Festival featuring Benny the Butcher and J.I. the Prince of New York. When: 7 p.m. on Saturday(VIP entrance is at 5 p.m.) Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. Cost: General admission is $40 in advance, with alternate options ranging from $30 for students and military veterans to $200 for VIP meet and greets. More info: lancasterbarnstormers.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m., though for VIPs, doors open at 5 p.m. and an after-party follows the concert at the stadium’s new and improved Silverball Pinball Retro Arcade suite. Regular admission tickets are currently $40, with alternate options ranging from $30 for high school and college students and current military, and up to $200 for a dual Benny the Butcher and J.I. the Prince of New York meet-and-greet. Kinard says that ticket prices will rise on the day of the festival but did not say how much those prices will be.

“When they're on this type of stage, it will be inspiring for (artists) to continue what they love to do,” says Kinard. “Early on, when you get that bug and you're able to see yourself perform on a big stage, you get like, 'I don't want to stop this feeling.'”

Buffalo, New York, native Benny the Butcher will be making his second appearance in Lancaster following a 2021 concert at the Lancaster County Convention Center with his Griselda cohort Conway the Machine. That concert, along with 2022’s Ladies Loving Life Music Festival headlined by “The Boy is Mine” singer Monica, are part of Kinard’s vision for growth in Lancaster with big concerts headlined by national touring acts.

“We don't want to go backwards after getting to his point,” Kinard says. “We want to grow, not just with the Lancaster Barnstormers, but with the city of Lancaster.”

Kinard adds that Benny’s set will be roughly an hour and include appearances from the Black Soprano Family, the rapper’s imprint that includes fellow MCs Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Rick Hyde and others.

For Jaii Swavii, a Lancaster rapper who will be making his first live appearance in the city at the festival, the appeal of the event was not just the bigger names at the top of the card.

“I already got a bunch of people coming out for this,” Swavii says. “I’m excited to show out for my city.”

While past iterations of the Unity Music Festival have featured various genres, Kinard says that the 2023 edition is dedicated entirely to hip-hop because of a lack of entertainment options for the Black community locally. Despite this, Kinard says that future festivals will return to feature more genres and bigger headliners. Talks with Clipper Magazine Stadium for future events are already ongoing.

"Everybody wants to make a monetary profit, of course, but we're doing this for the community because it's not there for us,” Kinard explains." Everybody complains about, 'There's nothing to do in south central PA,' and then they travel to D.C. or Philly or New York, but we're putting it right there in their backyard, so why not come out and have a good time?”