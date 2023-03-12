According to Willy Wonka, “If the good Lord wanted us to walk, he never would have invented roller skates.”

At a dozen rinks I’ve visited recently, Wonka would be preaching to the choir, spurious theology notwithstanding,

For regular skaters, their activity is more than the occasional friend fest or awkward junior high birthday party. Instead, it’s an exciting routine of cardio, kicks and connection.

And, yes, I roller skate, as did my mother in the 1950s. She wore a varsity jacket and hoop skirt. She even attached pom-poms to her skates. I did none of that.

I came up at Magic River Skateland in Lewisburg, Union County, during the disco era. I’ll leave the rest to your imagination.

If you’re considering stepping out onto the floor again, or you’re just curious about this boutique activity, allow me to open the doors for a closer look.

The following Lancaster-to-York rinks are loosely ranked, saving the best two for last. They’re seen through my nonempirical preference for big floors, skilled patrons and movement-inspiring music.

I’ll close with honorable mentions of a few other rinks outside the area that nearly knocked me off my wheels.

Doc’s Family Fun Center in Middletown

I met my college buddy Tom “Raw” Diehl at Doc’s which is just up the road from Three Mile Island. I’ll pass on jokes about “glowing” reviews.

Families poured in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so it wasn’t exactly an adult crowd. In fact, most of the adults sat behind plexiglass in bleachers like at a hockey rink, which is exactly what Doc’s is, apparently.

The music, a mix of pop tunes and modern country, coincides with music videos projected on the back wall. The sound system is sub-par, and the small floor was a bit cramped with all those tykes out there on inline skates.

Two other features stand out: The arched ceiling is covered in sheets of silver tarps, possibly covering up spayed insulation, and the plastic floor is slightly perforated. Maybe the material is perfect for a multi-use gymnasium, but it definitely slows down the skating.

Overlook Activities Center and Roller Rink, Lancaster

This no-nonsense flat track under bright lights has a few nice amenities: A decent sound system, mostly inspiring tunes, and a large floor for TikTok sensation Dean Wenrich and his crew to shuffle along. (Read more about Wenrich here.)

Overlook’s also the home floor for the Dutchland Derby Rollers roller derby team. I’ve been to a match, and it really is a fun spectator sport. You can’t go wrong when you combine speed skating, capture-the-flag and punk rock.

Overall, the building feels a bit sterile, but the floor is large and smooth.

Roll ’R’ Way, York

Hands down, this joint’s got the most kicking PA system and atmosphere.

It’s got it all if you’re looking for a true, urban skating experience without going out to Philadelphia, including florescent graffiti art on the walls and a real sense of community investment. Sometimes the admission price is ridiculously low.

Roll ’R’ Way hosts live hip-hop shows too. When I visited, the owner/manager met me at the door then walked over to the floor level DJ booth because he was also the DJ.

I went to an all-ages skate, and it’s the only rink I’ve been to where two unlucky skaters had to be dragged out after hitting their heads on the floor — a cement floor. So, keep that in mind.

The Castle Roller Rink, Lancaster

If you want to party with the locals to a cocktail of the latest hot hits pumped through a finely tuned PA and just the right mood-inducing light effects, the Castle is the place.

It’s well-rounded: Snack bar, pro shop, and a faux medieval theme that includes a mural with a dragon that occasionally spews smoke (dry ice) from his nostrils. Duke the Dragon from Dutch Wonderland would be proud.

Tucked in behind Giant Foods, this Lancaster teen go-to was once a field house of the historic Maple Grove park.

It’s got a fine floor, but it’s not huge, so it can get crowded. Thankfully, the skate guards are on top of falls and infractions. Their lips are as tense on their whistles as the NBA refs whenever Joel Embiid drives in the lane.

My biggest complaint with the hometown rink is that backwards skating is limited to one song a session, thereby depriving me of my preferred locomotion.

Mount Gretna Roller Rink, Lebanon

Are you looking for the premiere skating experience in the heart of PA Dutch Country? I’ve got ya, bro.

Nestled in a forest near Lebanon, this skate house is historic, huge and still offers live organ music on the second Sunday of the month.

The structure was built in 1890 and became a roller rink in the 1930s. Gretna’s floor is the size of three basketball courts with benches in the center, where out of the way of the circuit, kids and beginners can practice staying upright.

Safety is a key concern for the skate guards, but not overly so. I particularly enjoy the freedom of skating backwards whenever I want, even over the section of hardwood that dips in three places!

The sound system isn’t bad, considering the amount of real estate it has to cover.

The overall vibe of Gretna is family friendly, as evidenced by an optional, all-ages relay race and limbo activity on Sunday afternoons.

Even if you don’t skate, these places are worth the price of admission.

I’ve written on my Substack about some delightful visits to skating centers in St. Louis, Nashville and Raleigh. I’ve seen up close how they play a vital part in the life of urban communities. Recently, I’ve been baptized into similar scenarios in Camden and Franklinville, New Jersey.

I’m definitely a kindergartner on those floors. To see what I mean, start with these Instagram feeds: @greatonskates, @t_stacksxz, and @usaraleigh.

Or look me up, and let’s hit the floor somewhere.

This column is dedicated to the one spot I missed out on: Mr. Q’s Family Skate Center in West Manchester Township, York. Sadly, this memory-filled rink burned to the ground on Jan. 16, 2022.

May Mr. Q get up off the floor and skate again!

Tom Becker captures slice-of-life stories from around Lancaster County, and occasionally beyond; he also writes regularly at tombecker.substack.com. He founded the Row House Inc. in 2010 as a forum for “engaging current culture with ancient faith.” He tells that story in his book, “Good Posture” (Square Halo Books: Baltimore, 2017). Becky and Tom have five grown children and live in Lancaster’s West End where he can be seen daily walking Rue the dog or riding Frodo, the gravel bike.