Rainn Wilson, the comedic actor, producer and writer, best known for his turn as Dwight Schrute in NBC's "The Office" is scheduled to make an appearance at the Strand Theatre in York at 7 p.m. on April 27.

During a live book talk, the three-time Emmy nominated actor will be tackling a subject that goes a bit deeper than his 'Office' character's obsessions with selling paper, sci-fi and growing beets.

With his latest book "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution," Wilson searches for a healing transformation from the trauma people have experienced during the pandemic and recent societal tensions with a touch of humor and charm.

The event is presented by the Midtown Scholar. Tickets start at $37 and include a copy of "Soul Boom" which will be distributed as guests enter the theatre. A limited number of meet-and -greet tickets with Wilson are also available. Purchase tickets here.

"Soul Boom" isn't Wilson's first release as an author. He's explored faith, philosophy, creativity in "The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy" and coauthored "SoulPancake: Chew on Life’s Big Questions" which was a New York Times bestseller.

Wilson is also the host of "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss," streaming on NBC's Peacock. The docuseries is based on Eric Weiner’s book "The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World."

MORE: Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren to perform at Hershey Theatre in May

MORE: 7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend, from improv shows to a '70s dance party

MORE: Rock bands Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills to perform in Hershey this summer