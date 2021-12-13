The fifth annual Rails & Ales event at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania will return in April 2022.

The event will feature several local breweries, like Bespoke Brewing, Lancaster Brewing Company and Spring House Brewing Company. It will also feature Avondale beer brand Be Here Brewing Company.

The Rails & Ales event is still accepting breweries. Food vendors have not yet been announced.

Tickets are $50 for VIP, which grants admission an hour early, $40 for general admission and $15 for a designated driver ticket.

A bundle package is available for $160, which includes four general admission tickets and a free designated driver ticket.

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania has nearly 100 trains and locomotives available for viewing.

For more information, visit the Rails & Ales website at railsandales.org.

