Hospice & Community Care will be hosting its 37th annual Labor Day auction, featuring quilts, plants and a drive-thru food sale.

Proceeds from the auction, hosted on both Saturday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 6, will go toward helping patients and their families financially with hospice and palliative care.

There are several items and experiences up for grabs, and within the auction there are several smaller auctions for chances to score more items.

A high-end auction features vacations, handyman services, handcrafted items, fine jewelry and more.

IF YOU GO What: Hospice & Community Care auction When: Saturday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 6, starting at 7:30 a.m. Where: Solanco Fairgrounds, 101 Park Ave., Quarryville

There are auctions for quilts, furniture, gift certificates and gift baskets, art, tools and sports memorabilia.

New to the auction this year is a flea market-style used items and plant sale, where patrons can purchase items outright without the need for the auction process.

Also new to the auction is a drive-thru food sale, which will feature sandwiches, chicken barbecue and rib dinners. Dessert options will also be available.

In 2020, the Hospice & Community Care auction was digital-only and raised $450,000. In 2019, the auction raised $870,000.

For more information, visit labordayauction.org.