Johnny Weir, the Olympic figure skater and NBC broadcast analyst for figure skating, is in training on his home ice in Delaware to perform with a skating tour in Japan starting next month.

Weir, who lived in Quarryville until his family moved to Delaware for his skating training when he was in middle school, will be among 16 skaters performing with the Fantasy on Ice show in Makuhari, Nagoya, Kobe and Shizuoka, Japan, in May and June.

On his Instagram in late March, Weir wrote, "So many of you have asked why I'm dieting and skating so much. I'm going on tour in Japan starting in May. Aside from 2020/2021, I've done this tour every year it's existed.

"I haven't been in front of a big audience since February 2020, and I'm so excited to get back out there again," Weir continued. "I will retire from public performances in Autumn 2023, so to make sure I go out on a good note, it takes a lot of preparation."

Weir delayed his retirement because of not being able to perform for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weir has been busy since the beginning of the year at his day job, as a skating analyst on the NBC networks for the U.S. national and world figure skating championships and the Winter Olympics in Beijing. His broadcast partners are Terry Gannon and fellow Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski.

The team earned kudos from skating fans for their analysis during the women's figure skating competition at the February Olympics. Lipinski and Weir emotionally opined that Russian skater Kamila Valieva should not have been able to compete after it was revealed she tested positive for a banned substance before the games began.

Weir, who speaks Russian, was able to relay to the NBC viewing audience what the Russian skaters were saying to their coaches after Valieva — the expected gold medalist — fell in the free skate and dropped to fourth place in the competition. Her Russian teammate, Anna Shcherbakova, took the gold.

Weir, who lives in Delaware, often posts short videos on his Instagram page, of his training at his home rink in Wilmington, as he is choreographing his performances for Fantasy on Ice.

Weir, 37, the son of John and Patti Weir, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, coming in fifth and sixth, respectively. In January, he was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Weir has appeared on various celebrity reality and game shows, raising money for charity. He recently won more than $65,000 for the Special Olympics on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

He competed on "Dancing with the Stars" in the fall of 2020.

Weir and Lipinski have also done cultural commentary during the Summer Olympics since 2014; have done fashion commentary for such events as the Kentucky Derby and the Academy Awards; have been judges on "Project Runway"; and hosted two seasons of "Wedding Cake Championship" on the Food Network.

Weir was also featured in the Netflix skating drama "Spinning Out."