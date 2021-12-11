Quarryville native and broadcaster Johnny Weir is one of three celebrities who will compete to raise money for charity on an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" airing Sunday night, Dec. 12, on ABC.

On the prime-time episode, which airs at 8 p.m., the former Olympian will play the celebrity version of the popular, long-running TV game show for the chance to win up to $1 million for Special Olympics.

Weir will appear on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" with "Grey's Anatomy" star James Pickens Jr. and Brooke Burns, who stars in the "Gourmet Detective" TV films as part of the "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" series.

Weir, 37, who grew up in Quarryville but moved with his family to Delaware during middle school so he could train as a figure skater, is scheduled to provide commentary on figure skating for NBC during the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. He and his broadcasting partner, Olympic gold medalist skater Tara Lipinski, have been commentators together at the Winter Olympics since 2014, and have provided cultural commentary at the summer games in between.

Weir still calls Delaware home.

He is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. He competed in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, and was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame earlier this year. He has also toured with ice shows, including "Stars on Ice."

Weir made it to the semi-finals on "Dancing with the Stars" in fall 2020 with his partner, Britt Stewart, and competed on "The Masked Singer." He has appeared on a variety of TV programs, and has been on other game shows including "Family Feud" and "Match Game." He was featured in the Netflix figure skating drama series "Spinning Out," and he and Lipinski have co-hosted the Food Network's "Wedding Cake Championship" competition show.