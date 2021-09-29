Kayla Lilly, a Quarryville native who's a senior at Temple University, auditioned on NBC's "The Voice," in an episode that aired Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Unfortunately, none of the four celebrity judges turned their chairs after her "blind audition." Chairs turn when a judge is wiling to ask a contestant to join his or her team.

Lilly, who was 22 when she tried out for the show, auditioned by belting out "Never Enough," performed by Loren Allred in the film "The Greatest Showman."

Although they didn't turn their chairs, the judges were encouraging.

"You have a beautiful voice," new judge Ariana Grande said, "but you just need to be the tiniest bit more consistent, and the storytelling in the beginning has to be is moving as the climax at the end and finding that balance is going to be the key."

Judge John legend said, "You clearly have a beautiful voice. I just felt like you weren’t on sure footing, but then when you started to soar on those higher notes it was like, 'oh that’s the place where she feels really comfortable.' Those high notes were, like, thrilling high notes."

"You picked a hell of a song," judge Kelly Clarkson said, "which I love, because it means you’re powerful, you’re confident, you believe in yourself.

"I want to hear what you sound like abandoning all of the 'I must hit this note, I must be perfect, because then I think you kind of lose the believability factor. But I’m begging you to come back."

"I definitely will," Lilly said.

"Kayla can really sing," Legend added as Lilly left the stage.

You can see her audition here:

In her pre-audition interview, Lilly said she felt as if her whole life had been leading up to her audition.

"My mom was a single mother with four kids," she said. "We didn’t have much growing up, so I went for to a boarding school for low-income families.

"Actually my sister was going to be the one who’s gonna be going," Lilly said, but when I saw the music activities on the screen, I was like, 'I want to go.'"

Lilly attended the Milton Hershey School.

"It was honestly a huge blessing," Lilly said. "I took advantage of all the music activities they had. Show choir, gospel choir. I did the talent shows. We had musicals.

"I’m a senior at Temple University, and I’m going to be the first in my family to graduate. That’s a huge accomplishment," Lilly said.

Lilly said her mother told her she used to sing Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston when she was pregnant with her, and that that's where her musical talent began.

On "The Voice," Lilly's family was shown watching the audition virtually.

When Lilly sang the national anthem at a Hershey Bears game in 2016, she was listed as being a participant in the Visual and Performing Arts program at Milton Hershey.

You can see her singing the anthem here: