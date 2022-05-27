A Quarryville woman participated in a Q&A with "Remarkably Bright Creatures" author Shelby Van Pelt on a recent episode of the "Today" show.

Kelly Groff, a stay-at-home mom, is an avid reader. It's one of the biggest hobbies that bonds her with Annie Bachman, also a stay-at-home mom from Quarryville.

The two started an Instagram page together, @friends.fiction2, dedicated to the books they read and the authors who write them. (Groff and Bachman's page is not to be confused with Friends and Fiction, a national group run by four bestselling authors.)

They follow along with co-host of the "Today" show Jenna Bush Hager's book club, Read With Jenna. Hager hosts the show alongside broadcaster Hoda Kotb.

Recently, Hager made a post about interviewing author Van Pelt on the "Today" show, and looked for people to submit questions for a Q&A.

Bachman immediately volunteered Groff, as she knew she'd recently finished "Remarkably Bright Creatures." The 'Today' show contacted Groff a few days later, Bachman says in a message with LNP|LancasterOnline.

"We don’t think there was any special reason we got picked," Bachman says. "But it definitely felt like we hit the jackpot."

Groff appeared on the Monday, May 23 episode. She says the experience was "pleasant, exciting and surreal." Groff and Bachman were surprised by the invitation, as Read With Jenna is a national book club.

(Watch the YouTube clip below. Groff's question starts at 4:22.)

"It’s unreal that a conversation over coffee has lead us to this point," Bachman says.

Though their page Friends & Fiction 2 currently consists of just Groff and Bachman, there are intentions of making it more of a community, possibly with a virtual book club in the future. In addition, the pair will supply and maintain Quarryville's Little Libraries, which offer places for people to donate and pick up new books, Bachman says.

For more information, visit their Instagram page.