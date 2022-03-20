Jack Brubaker’s seventh book “Sons of East Tennessee: Civil War Veterans Divided and Reconciled” began with an endnote.

Brubaker has written LNP | LancasterOnline’s historical column “The Scribbler” for more than four decades. His interest was especially piqued by a detail in Caroline Janney’s “Remembering the Civil War: Reunion and the Limits of Reconciliation.”

Janney wrote about two fathers and veterans from the Civil War – Gen. Reuben Frank Bernard, who fought for the Union, and Dr. William McCorkle, a major and surgeon for the Confederate army – meeting over the graves of their respective sons, John Bernard and Henry McCorkle, who died on the same day at the Battle of El Caney during the Spanish American War.

Brubaker consulted Janney’s endnotes – additional information at the end of a historical book, or research paper – for any little bit of information about the men, and he was off. He knew he had a story to dig into.

The trail led Brubaker to travel the eastern part of Tennessee to a small hamlet in the center of New York state to connect with descendants of the Bernard and the McCorkle families and do research. He reached out to other descendants online. He doggedly combed military, university and church archives and digitized newspaper articles – all in the pursuit of creating fuller portraits of his subjects and their story.

Brubaker’s work culminated in the publication of “Sons of East Tennessee,” by McFarland & Company earlier this year.

As a newspaper guy, Brubaker says he’s reaching out to papers in Tennessee to help promote the book and will visit the “volunteer state” for some in-person appearances in early May. He hopes to schedule some local appearances later this year. Here, Brubaker shares more about his latest book.

Have you heard back from any readers yet?

The feedback I’ve gotten from the first readers, who are not historians… is they’re saying we weren’t taught all that in school. The book helps explain… to a certain extent why we still have racial animosity in this county, and why there’s still a pretty strong divide between north and south. This book is more than just a discussion of two families in the 19th century – especially the epilogue, which brings it up to the current day.

Can you talk about the research you did to be able to write this story?

I was reading Caroline Janney’s great book “Remembering the Civil War” and she mentioned these two fathers meeting at the graves of their sons who had died in the Spanish American War. I looked at her endnote and she had found that story in a Century Magazine article from 1899. It took me a while to track down who these people were because they weren’t named in either Janney’s book or in the Century Magazine piece.

The Century Magazine piece did say that they were both graduates of the University of Tennessee, so that narrowed it down to a few dozens. I found the only two who died, died within minutes of each other in Cuba. Then I found out they were buried later in Knoxville National Cemetery. I started calling all their descendants and started putting together everything.

The main source wound up being newspapers. Thanks to the digitization of newspapers, I was able to plug in their names and any newspaper that was digitized I could find something that was written about them. I was also able to follow certain threads. Like what was said on Memorial Day at Knoxville National Cemetery from the Civil War right on through the time when these two young Lieutenants were buried in 1899. Every year, I could look and (the newspapers) often carried the whole speech. The Confederate memorials were often different from the Union memorials from the way they approached the Civil War and you could see them drawing closer and closer as the 19th century progressed.

The two Lieutenants were at the University of Tennessee and there were other little tidbits that appeared in the yearbook. And then I looked at diaries. Letters. There were a fair number of letters from Lieutenant Henry McCorkle – the Confederate father’s son. He wrote to his wife every day from before he landed in Cuba until the day before he was killed. You can follow him all the way across Cuba to his death.

When I found that a McCorkle in New York had (the letters), I drove up there and looked at those letters. It was raining a lot, as it would, in the summer in Cuba and in one letter he was writing he said it was raining as he was writing and that particular piece of paper you can see has indications of the raindrops. That I thought was really neat.

You always bring a human element to history in your Scribbler columns, and you’ve done that here, too.

I was looking for a specific representation of reconciliation that I could use to illustrate a book about reconciliation. As far as I know, basing a book on the reconciliation of two veterans is unique. I was almost 100% focused on learning more about the Bernards and the McCorkles – the two families. That’s what I wanted to do, and that’s what I was able to achieve with the help of the descendants that helped me fill out the lives of these people.

Can you talk about the reconciliation that happened between veterans?

Soldiers that fought against each other were the most willing to reconcile with each other afterwards because they had all been through a common experience. And this was expressed by various people, whether they fought for the North or the South. Everybody came through those four years feeling that they had been through four years of hell, and that was a unifying experience. Many of the veterans did reconcile. You couldn’t do business with each other and live in the new country without reuniting and reconciling. The problem was it began to break down. People who had not fought against each other, didn’t have the same understanding of what that was all about.

How does this story relate to what’s happening in the country today?

Sectional differences began to emerge in the 20th century. Some had existed before and some were new. Many of them were related to the race problem. And the race problem in this country still exists. And as far as how the country is divided right now it’s been mostly a lot of hot air – except for the attack on the Capitol – and I hope it stays there.

In my Scribbler column, I try to have some sort of connection, as often as I can, so that people can understand that it’s not just old dead history and it doesn’t matter. It affects things today, too. I wrote this book with that in mind. And the people that have read it, have read between the lines – and occasionally it’s not just between the lines but in the lines – that there are lessons from the divisiveness and reconciliation from that war. There are lessons for today. It’s the old line: ‘History isn’t dead, we’re still living in it.’