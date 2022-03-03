Zach Heffelfinger knows that you can’t have nonsense without sense. The 2014 Pennsylvania College of Art & Design graduate’s solo exhibit “Sensical Nonsense,” which runs at The Gallery at PCA&D from March 4 through April 5, features his cartoon creations, character designs, storyboards and concepts that demonstrate the method behind the madness.

Heffelfinger, who is based in Los Angeles and works for Nickelodeon Animation Studios, has contributed illustrations and design to iconic animated series and characters such as "SpongeBob Squarepants," "Rick and Morty" and even designed his own version of DC Comics’ Batman for a collectible toy.

Heffelfinger, who will participate in an artist's talk at PCA&D from 2-3 p.m. on March 4, took some time to respond to some questions via email ahead of his exhibit.

What were some of the biggest lessons you took away from your time at PCA&D?

The programs at the school taught what I need to know to be a better technical artist, while my experiences there taught me real life lessons that equipped and prepared me for the challenges I face today. One of the biggest lessons I learned while attending PCA&D was to trust my own madness and believe in myself. No one is going to believe in what you do until you take initiative and make them believe it, see it and want it.

You’ve worked on some iconic cartoons like “Rick and Morty,” and “SpongeBob Squarepants” as well as designed your own collectible Batman toy for DC Comics. Were you a fan of these shows and characters before working on them?

I totally was! It’s honestly surreal and a dream come true. A lot of times I have to remind myself that it’s still a job and to stay focused so I don’t fangirl too much! There’s a fine line between fan and professional in this industry, but sometimes it feels good to geek out and let your brain melt.

For me, it was such an honor to work with DC and design my own Batman toy. To be a part of the long line of history and artists that have given their rendition of the Dark Knight is such an honor!

SpongeBob, hands down, has been one of my favorite shows and biggest influences as a child and a professional. Every day I’m reminded of times when my brothers and I would sit in front of the TV and stay up late watching these shows or starting our mornings watching our favorite cartoons with friends.

Now that I get to work on the same shows that made my childhood so special, I get to be a small part of making future generations childhood memories and one day my work will inspire them to accomplish their dreams. It’s the greatest feeling in the world and I’m extremely honored and blessed to do what I do.

Who are some of your favorite animated characters? What makes them so great in your opinion?

The best animated characters to ever live are the Looney Tunes! I could watch those classic animated films every day and learn something new or discover new ways of filmmaking and comedy. For specific characters I would say "Ren and Stimpy" are top-notch. The emotional range of those characters alone have never been matched. The acting and visual gags are genius and some of the best artists to ever live brought them to life.

What are some ways to make a character’s specific traits easily identifiable through animation?

A lot of principles and elements go into character design. The biggest factors would be shape language, silhouettes, exaggeration and keeping details simple and iconic. Along with strong drawing skills and draftsmanship. That’s how you make a character stand out in the crowd. Think back to any character you’ve fallen in love with…what makes them so unique? Why are they appealing? What makes you want to hang out with them when the television is turned off? Dissecting classic characters that way helps inform your own original characters. Understanding the purpose of a character also helps to inform their design.

I love to pull inspiration from real life, run-ins with random bystanders or simply people watching on a bench. At the end of the day these characters need to be brought to life through movement, story, and being mass produced by multiple hands of different artists. If your character checks all those boxes, then you are good to go!

How does humor play into your work?

I would say humor is the biggest player in my work. Before even picking up the pencil to draw I mentally picture the humor. For the most part all of my work comes from a place of comedy at its core, whether that’s a funny drawing or pose or the visual gag or storyline. I push myself to have a range from big expressions to more subtle humor. I love irony, satire and designing weird obscure characters. They say tragedy and comedy are the same, so in a lot of ways my work is a way to take from my hardships and turn them into comedic situations for others enjoyment. I try to make people laugh when they see my work. To spread joy and smiles with what you do is the best feeling in the world.

Are you creating your own shows?

Yes, I have created a few original concepts and had the pleasure of pitching them around to different studios. There are two or three of my ideas that I’m very fond of in particular and hope to one day finally manifest those ideas into actual TV programs. I would love to have my own kids show, but I really enjoy the freedom of adult animated content. Maybe one day soon you’ll be able to watch these wacky ideas on TV!