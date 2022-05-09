The Council of Friends of Lancaster County’s Public Library’s 20th annual author event in 2021 raised $27,000 – the most money ever raised in the 20 years of the fundraising events. So, for the 21st annual fundraising event, the Council of Friends decided to pull off another unprecedented feat: bringing two authors to the stage.

New York Times bestselling authors Adriana Trigiani and Chris Bohjalian will be in conversations with WITF’s Scott LaMar at Calvary Church in Lancaster 11 a.m. May 24.

Tickets to the event are $65 and include complimentary copies of Trigiani’s latest book “The Good Left Undone” and Bohjalian’s newest novel “The Lioness.” Ticketholders must show their ticket at the event to receive the complimentary books. There will be no luncheon at this year’s event. Tickets order forms are available at lancasterlibraries.org and at Aaron’s Books in Lititz.

Trigiani is the author of 20 books of fiction and nonfiction including her latest book “The Good Left Undone,” which was published late last month. She is also a playwright, television writer and producer, podcaster and filmmaker.

Trigiani lives in Greenwich Village in New York City, but is originally from Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She honored her hometown with her “Big Stone Gap” series of novels and the film of the same name. And, along with co-founder Nancy Bolmeier-Fisher, she recognizes her Appalachian roots with the Origin Project – a journal writing project offered in 17 Virginia schools for students in grades 2-12, which focuses on identity and origins. The program, which started in 2014, publishes an anthology of student writing every year.

Her latest novel, “The Good Left Undone,” is a family epic about secrets, love, loss and legacy that spans the globe and generations.

Chris Bohjalian is the author of 24 books including his latest “The Lioness” – a historical thriller set during an African safari.

For more than 20 years, Bohjalian wrote an award-winning newspaper column about small town life in Vermont for the Burlington Free Press..

His work has been translated into 35 languages and his 20th novel, “The Flight Attendant,” was adapted for a miniseries starring Kaley Cuoco, now streaming on HBO Max.

Bohjalian, who had laryngitis at the time of this interview, agreed to answer some questions about his work over email. (Read an interview with Adriana Trigiani here.)

Since this is a fundraising event for the Lancaster County public libraries, can you talk about how your experience with libraries shaped you as a writer and reader?

I’m a writer for lots of reasons, but libraries are a big one. I moved often between sixth and 12th grade, attending five schools in three states in six years. I was always the new kid on the block, and so there was often a period when, knowing no one, I would go to the library and read. It was at libraries where I read, for the first time, Peter Benchley’s “Jaws,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Joyce Carol Oates’s “Expensive People” and William Peter Blatty’s “The Exorcist.” I read those four books in the eighth grade and they taught me so much about linear momentum and how first person narrators in novels are every bit as made up as the fictional constructs around them.

You’ll be sharing the stage with Adriana Trigani during the upcoming author event. Can you talk about her?

Adriana is a wonderful storyteller and an immensely gifted writer. She is also a writer with a tremendous heart. She understands that publishing is not a zero-sum game. There is room in the tent for all of us. She cares deeply about her readers and fans. She is a force of nature from the dais: gracious and funny and charming and a spectacular raconteur. And she has a profoundly accurate moral compass. Bottom line? She’s a treasure who makes the world a better place through her art and her presence.

How do you approach writing historical fiction? Are you writing and researching simultaneously?

I usually do a few weeks of research before writing to be sure an idea is viable. Does the premise make sense? But then I am writing and researching simultaneously. The homework is critical. When I was writing “The Light in the Ruins,” which is set in Tuscany between 1943 and 1955, I spent months there researching it. (Tough duty, I know.) I went on a bike tour in Vietnam before writing a word of “The Red Lotus.” And for “The Lioness,” I began by going on a safari. It was just before the world shut down for the pandemic. When I have writer’s block, it usually means that my research is lacking: there is something I don’t know that I need to know.

Did writing a newspaper column help your novel-writing process at all?

Yes, absolutely. It reminded weekly of the importance of interviewing people and doing the research: asking the questions and learning from the responses. It also helped me learn to create short scenes: the column was always around 675 words, and so I learned how to describe someone in a few words and build an atmosphere in a sentence or two.

“The Flight Attendant” has been adapted for a series on HBO Max. How does it feel to see your story being delivered in another medium?

It feels wonderful. I love it. “The Flight Attendant” is my first TV series, but I had three previous books become movies: “Past the Bleachers” with Richard Dean Anderson; “Midwives” with Sissy Spacek and Alison Pill and “Secrets of Eden” with John Stamos and Anna Gunn. I have three other books in development and I am an executive producer on one of them and helping to write another. Isn’t Kaley Cuoco brilliant as Cassie Bowden? She is a fantastic actor. She can do it all. She IS the flight attendant. I think that TV series is a dream.