A Lancaster-based actor scored one of her first principal roles in a musical at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, though it will likely be her last production until 2024.

That's because she's five months pregnant.

Kelly Mazzella, 26, scored one of the lead roles in Jimmy Buffet's jukebox musical, "Escape to Margaritaville." She performs as Tammy, a woman who is about to get married, but goes on vacation beforehand. There's a lot of pressure for Tammy to diet and lose weight before the wedding.

Mazzella typically acts at the Fulton Theatre, though she has a few credits elsewhere, like Lancaster-based Vital Theatre Company and the Arizona Broadway Theatre.

We talk with Mazzella about her role in "Escape to Margaritaville" and what it's like to perform while pregnant.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Want more interviews with local artists sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.

You’re not a stranger to Lancaster’s theater scene. What made you decide to perform at the Walnut Street Theater?

Kelly Mazzella: I keep raising the finish line for myself. I think the next goal was to get a primary role at a regional theater. … I auditioned for 'Margaritaville' in October. … I knew I had this job before I even got pregnant. I was fearful at the beginning of letting them know. There’s this unspoken stigma of women being pregnant in theater, but I’ve had only good experiences.

What about Tammy spoke to you? Do you have any similarities between you and her?

Tammy’s the closest (role) to me that I’ve done so far. She’s pretty silly and I love her puns. I didn’t know a lot of Jimmy Buffett music going into it, but I knew she sang. My friend played Brick on the tour, and I remembered liking (the musical). … Tammy has this storyline where she’s on a diet the whole time. They do call her fat at the end of one of her numbers. I love Lisa Stevens, the director. She got rid of a lot of fatphobic terminology. … It’s 2023. I think the show can fully exist without the character having to be overweight, or on a diet. … I sing a song about cheeseburgers, and I’m on a diet the whole way through.

But it is so interesting to see audiences and how they’re on Tammy’s side right from the beginning. She got her wedding dress and she realizes it’s the wrong size, and (her fiance Chad) is like, 'Oh, I did that on purpose. I called and got it changed. … I need you to have a goal. We want you to fit into that tiny little supermodel inside of you.' And the audience goes, 'Ewwww' and starts to boo him from the beginning.

I think they’re done making characters this way, like a caricature of diet culture. I just did Lady at the Lake at 'Spamalot,' and that’s where my heart goes. I want to be the Jenna in 'Waitress' and one of the girls in 'Six,' and there’s no reason I can’t. There’s nothing in those stories that say I can’t be a plus size woman. So, leaning into Tammy, who is always cast as someone who looks like me, or bigger than me, it was very interesting.

What has your experience been like so far? Are there any differences between the scenes in Lancaster and Philadelphia?

Everything is intertwined. … I think I’m a little spoiled. The Fulton treats me so well, and I’ve been so thankful to work there. So, going somewhere new, I was just like, how is this going to be? But, the Walnut’s great. They’re always very wonderful. … The Walnut doesn’t have any housing. I’m staying with my sister. We’re all local actors that have found housing. … That’s a little difficult for some people. … Just, logistics like that are different. But, as for the community, everyone’s lovely. Everyone knows everybody. A girl in this show just did 'White Christmas' at the Fulton. … They’re all like, you’re the Fulton gal, tell me how to get in there.

What’s it like to perform while pregnant? Does it change how you operate as an actor?

My first contract while pregnant was in 'The Play That Goes Wrong' at the Fulton. Marc Robin (Fulton Theatre's executive director) called and said, I need someone to do the show, and these are the things you’re going to physically be doing. It’s mischief theater, it’s very physical. At the time he called, I was only four weeks, five weeks pregnant. At this point, he’s family. He knows me very well. … He was like, we’ll take care of you. The stage manager was great. They didn’t let me lift a thing. I was just trying to navigate being sick all the time. … Coming into ('Escape to Margaritaville') I was already ready. I was like, this is my second trimester. … I just pushed through and drank so much water.

I just have to navigate it day by day, because I’ve never been five months pregnant in theater before. I’ve never been five months pregnant at all. I’m such an open book. I feel for people who don’t share their experience, or anyone whose had fertility issues and has kept it to themselves. I kind of told just about everybody way too early. … I’ve found that sharing my experience along the way has only helped me. … Tammy, at the end of the show, spoiler alert, does get pregnant. It’s just a quick little scene. The first time we did that in rehearsal, (the cast) gave me a basket of baby clothes with little mittens in it. I started to cry, and was like, 'Oh no, oh no. This is embarrassing.' Thirty people were staring at me. … I hadn’t bought any baby clothes at that point.

What’s next? Will this be the last production you’re in before you have your baby?

I struggle with that. I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I’m so excited, but I’m really liking the trajectory I’m on with my career. The two things can be true at the same time. I believe this is going to be my last. I’ll be done (with 'Escape to Margaritaville'), and then I have May, June and July, and she’s coming in August. … The goal is to hang out for a little bit, have a baby, and then 2024 I’ll hit the ground running. … In a dream world, my first show back would be in a principal role at the Fulton, close to home, close to my husband. So that would be my main goal.

What would be the ideal character you would want to play?

There are a lot of roles I love, and shows I love, that I’m a little too young for. My type lends itself into somewhere in the 30s and 40s range, like 'Next to Normal' and 'The Bridges of Madison County,' so I have a little time before those. Up until then, I’m finding stuff that’s right for me. … I’m really enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m just starting.