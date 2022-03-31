Heather Hornberger grew up in Ephrata, but she lived in Hawaii, the Blue Ridge Mountain area of North Carolina and the wilderness of the Adirondack Mountains before coming back to Lancaster County to settle outside Lititz.

So, it’s safe to say she knows a bit about what it means to find one’s home.

Hornberger explores that theme in her gallery show “Finding Home,” on display at Mulberry Art Studios throughout the month of April. The exhibit features 15 abstract acrylic-on-canvas paintings

Hornberger, 40, works at a restaurant and enjoys gardening and landscaping, but painting is her passion.

“Painting is not a career, just a hobby I love to do,” Hornberger says.

Hornberger’s colorful and free-flowing work exudes a spiritual depth. And her abstract shapes and colors seem to mimic the spontaneity found in nature.

“What I love about this collection is the way that Heather’s paintings dance between delicate and bold,” says Stephanie Paige Cole, the gallery’s publicist and curator. “There’s so much movement and color on the canvas, you could see something new every time you look at a piece. It is a captivating body of work.”

Hornberger answered some questions about her work via email to commemorate her show’s opening.

What does the title “Finding Home” mean to you and how does it relate to this body of work?

The idea of “Finding Home” was inspired by the teachings of some of my favorite spiritual teachers — that we find home, a place of peace inside us, in this moment. We “come home” to ourselves. In other words, we stop running, we stop distracting ourselves. Learning about this concept was very important to me because I’ve moved around pretty much and thought a lot about what it means to feel “home” somewhere — to feel settled in a place. It is a relief to know that we can always find home in ourselves, wherever we are, if we get still, and painting helps me be still.

The press release for “Finding Home” mentions your struggles with mental illness. How has painting helped with that? Can you describe how you feel while you’re painting? How have you been through the pandemic?

Painting, and creating in general, have always been an outlet for me. It gets me in the moment and stops my mind from racing. It’s very grounding. That’s where the idea of “Finding Home” comes from. Painting helps bring me home to the present moment. Painting has definitely helped me cope through the pandemic.

How much of your painting process is planned and how much is spontaneous?

I am not a planner when it comes to painting. I paint more on intuition and what I’m feeling in the moment. I might have an idea or an image or a phrase that informs the painting, but that’s as much planning as I do. Sometimes I’ll have an idea in mind but something totally different will come out. A lot of times I don’t like the first draft so it’ll evolve as I add more layers.

How do you come up with titles?

Sometimes I just know it before or as soon as the painting is finished. Sometimes I just have to step back and study it awhile and kind of process the painting and then the title comes later.

I read that you’re self-taught. Do you think art is something you can teach? Is it something anyone can do successfully?

I haven’t had any formal training. I am very much a beginner and have lots to learn. As far as teaching myself, I’ll read art magazines and watch painting videos, but I’d like to take some formal classes. I guess the idea of being a successful artist depends on your definition of success. Perhaps I can’t support myself solely on my art, but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t create anyway. We all have creativity in us. I think if creating your art — whether it be painting, drawing, dancing, playing music, acting, cooking or whatever your medium is — makes you happy and feeds your soul, then that is successful to me. And like anything, the more time and practice you put in, the more skillful you can become.

How has travel influenced your work? What do you think about when you think of Lancaster County in regards to painting?

I have snapshots in my mind from my travels and from growing up in Lancaster County and memories of how a place felt or what it smelled like or how it sounded. Those kind of things go into my paintings. Every place has its own rhythm and personality, but I feel like we have a lot more in common than we do different. We overlap in more ways than we think. No matter where we live, we want to feel safe, a part of, and loved. I guess making art is one way to be a small part of the whole.