He brushes the page with bold strokes of red after some encouragement from his assistant, seemingly letting the inspiration flow through him. Then his assistant cleans his brush and coats it in blue, which he uses to add splashes of color on the canvas. He does the same with yellow. The piece is complete. And he didn’t even use his paws.

The artist, Bendov — better known as Benny to his owner, Ephrata resident Jennifer Riddle — is an 8-year-old black Labrador retriever who can hold a brush in his mouth to paint.

By adapting the commands that Benny already knew from his training at Canine Companions, a nonprofit that trains and provides service dogs, Jennifer was able to turn Benny into a puppy Picasso.

Jennifer was born with a rare genetic disorder called Williams Syndrome, which causes mild to moderate developmental and cognitive disability. Hoping to become more independent and manage her anxiety and depression, Jennifer began looking into getting a service dog six years ago.

To get matched with a service dog, Jennifer and her mother Eileen Riddle took a trip to Long Island, New York, where the Northeast Headquarters of Canine Companions is located. Before they met Benny, he underwent a specialized training process at Canine Companions.

For the first year and a half of Benny’s life, he was trained by a volunteer “puppy raiser” on the basics on how to be a well-behaved dog, according to Laura Ann Dubecky, a training manager at the Northeast training center. After that, Canine Companions takes over for a more rigorous training program.

“At that time, they’re assigned to a trainer who will train them anywhere from six to nine months,” Dubecky said. “It’s then the trainer’s job every day to come in and work with the dog multiple times a day.”

When Jennifer went to Long Island, she and her mother stayed for two weeks to select and get acquainted with the perfect service dog.

One of the main reasons Jennifer and Benny bonded was because of Benny’s calm nature.

“He has the same personality as I do, calming, relaxed, laid-back, sensitive,” Jennifer said. “He’s my kind of dog.”

Adapting skills

During those two weeks in Long Island, Jennifer also learned how to use the commands Benny learned at the training center.

At first, Benny used those skills for things you might imagine a service dog would: he opened drawers, sensed when Jennifer was not OK and accompanied her to the hospital, on planes, or wherever she needed to go. By completing tasks, he provides much-needed assistance; by just being present, he provides emotional support and companionship.

While he still does that, Benny has since added a new talent: painting.

After watching videos of animals painting online, Jennifer decided to teach Benny to do the same.

“It took a while for Benny to grasp the idea of painting,” Jennifer said. “We had to teach him step by step. How to get the brush, how to get the paint, and different things.”

But once Benny got used to painting, he was a natural.

Jennifer and Eileen were able to teach Benny how to paint by adapting the commands “push” and “hold,” which Benny had learned as a puppy.

“They told us, at the school, that we could take the commands and customize them,” Eileen said. “That’s what we did with the painting.”

Dubecky said that most clients, close to 80%, “do adapt and utilize” the different commands.

To get Benny to hold the brush in his mouth, Jennifer adapted the “hold” command. To get Benny to paint, Jennifer adapted the “push” command. With both commands, Benny is able to make colorful streaks across the canvas.

An accomplished artist

Since learning how to paint, Benny has made multiple pieces of art. In 2019, Jennifer and Benny attended the Lititz Rotary Craft Show, where Benny got the opportunity to show off his artistic skills for a crowd and even sell one of his paintings. Jennifer explained that the crowd was awestruck.

“They loved it. They really enjoy it, him painting,” Jennifer said. “They’re amazed by how Benny can paint.”

Although Benny is relatively new to the art scene, Jennifer has been painting at Friendship Heart Gallery in downtown Lancaster since 2015. She was introduced to the studio by her social worker, after she spent time searching for a place where she could learn how to paint. Immediately, Jennifer loved it.

“I love it here,” Jennifer said. “You feel like a human being here. You feel so accepted for who you are and what you have.”

While at the studio, Jennifer likes to paint with acrylics and create landscapes, nature and houses, among other things. Occasionally, she is joined at the Friendship Heart Gallery by Benny, who is always a big hit with the other artists.

“Benny doesn’t visit the studio and gallery often, but when Benny does, they are the center of attention,” Sarah Rush, the Studio Manager of Friendship Heart Gallery, said. “All the other artists and team members love seeing Benny.”

Next on the agenda for Jennifer is a business, which she plans to call “Paintings by Benny and Jenny,” where she hopes to sell Benny’s paintings. Jennifer’s paintings are also available for sale at friendshipart.net/product-category/jennifer-r.

A portion of the profits from Jennifer’s and Benny’s art gets donated to Canine Companions and the Williams Syndrome Association.

Eventually, Jennifer said she would also love to be able to teach other dogs to paint like Benny.

“I really want to teach other dogs as time goes on. Maybe like a teaching school for art dogs. I know people who have disabilities need someone they can direct,” Jennifer said.

While Jennifer thinks it would be fun to teach Benny some other skills she said “painting, right now, is for Benny, and for me as well.”

MORE INFORMATION

Learn more about Jennifer Riddle, Benny, and their new business on their Facebook page, facebook.com/paintingsbyjennyandbenny.