Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead will be featured at an upcoming event in Harrisburg.

Whitehead will speak with author Joseph Earl Thomas 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Whitaker Center, located at 222 Market St. in Harrisburg.

Whitehead revisits the gritty streets of early 1970s New York City with “Crook Manifesto,” the follow-up to the 2021 crime thriller “Harlem Shuffle." It's the second installment in his planned Harlem Trilogy.

The crime novel with a touch of comedy follows streetwise Ray Carney as he breaks from his short-lived attempt at the straight and narrow to return to a life of crime. The reason? His daughter wants tickets to an upcoming Jackson 5 concert at Madison Square Garden. And Carney feels the pulls of the criminal underground like the beat of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

Whitehead is the author of eight novels, including two Pulitzer Prize winners: “The Underground Railroad” (2016) and “The Nickel Boys” (2019). Whitehead also authored two nonfiction books, including 2014’s “The Noble Hustle: Poker, Beef Jerky and Death.”

Tickets to the event are $32 and include a signed copy of “Crook Manifesto.” Seating is general admission. Doors open at 6 p.m.

