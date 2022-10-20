“I love music/Sweet, sweet music/Long as it’s swinging/All the joy that it’s bringing...”

On Friday, Oct. 7, pre-eminent Lancaster party band Pocketful O’ Soul played at Marion Court Room, as the band has done monthly for the last 15 years. For a packed crowd, the band played hits like “Car Wash” by Rose Royce, “Shake Your Groove Thing” by Peaches & Herb and the eternal “I Love Music” by The O’Jays, quoted above.

The performance was vocalist Don Hodgen’s final regular public performance with the band, as he’s decided to retire after six decades of music-making in the Lancaster area.

“I'm not giving excuses for why I'm stopping, but age is certainly a factor,” Hodgen says by phone, the day before his 76th birthday. “The body, there's a lot of aches and pains. This weekend took its toll on me, I have a little bit of bursitis in my hip area. Boy, that flared up something fierce. But at my age, you can expect these things.

“The other reason I'm stopping is that I don't want to have anybody say, 'Oooh, that guy used to be pretty good, but oooh, he should have stopped,’” Hodgen says. “And that's what I'm doing, I'm stopping while I'm ahead.”

Along with Pocketful O’ Soul, Hodgen is known as a vocalist for such area groups as The Ambassadors, Custer’s Last Band, The Silver Hawks and others.

His true final performance serves as the type of synchronicity that can’t be planned – 60 years after first forming The Magic Mono-Rays as a Lancaster Catholic High School student, he’ll perform at a 50th reunion for the LCHS Class of 1972 this weekend (“I didn't really plan it that way, but it's kind of funny that that's how it's happening,” Hodgen says with a smile).

To honor Hodgen’s musical service, we asked him to recount some memories from his musical timeline.

1962 – The Magic Mono-Rays

“We just liked to sing. Two friends and I would sing along with records, and we realized, hey, we can harmonize, and we do this pretty well. We started in ‘62, four singers united with four musicians – two from McCaskey and two from Manheim Township – and we played our first dance at Lancaster Catholic High School. That was the Magic Mono-Rays.

“We did the Chantels, old doo-wop, stuff like that. Disc jockeys took a liking to us, one in particular, (WLAN DJ) Ron Beach, he got us into some places, like we were the house band at the 220 Club on Prince. We were there every other week, very often. Disc jockeys used to host dances at fire halls, church basements, all over the place. So, this Ron Beach was instrumental, he took a liking to us.

“After high school, that broke up, it didn't last that long because everyone went off to college or whatever.”

1964 – The Ambassadors

“We were the first band that had two horns in Lancaster, in a rock band, so to speak. With horns, we could do things like James Brown, really anything that was soulful on the radio. You name it, we did it. At my age, it's hard to remember all the songs that we did, I couldn't begin to list them.

“The keyboard player and guitar player, Burton Hill and Eric Spitzer, wrote 'Too Much of a Good Thing.' They were younger than I was, but they had a little more skill at writing. We first recorded a song called ‘Too Young for Me,' and the other side was an instrumental called 'Pork Chops.' The second recording was through Pancho Villa (real name Charles Miller), like the Mexican bandit. He had Peevee Records. We were one of the first on PeeVee and recorded 'Too Much of a Good Thing' for him.

“Around 2017, Dr. Phil Schwartz, from the Keystone Record Collectors, called and asked if I’d be interested in redoing ‘Too Much of a Good Thing’ with The Maxwell Project. I ended up performing it two years in a row at the Keystone Northern Soul Weekender at the Elks Lodge.



“Jeff Astin of The Maxwell Project rearranged the song, kept the integrity of the song, but rearranged it for a five-piece horn section. He wrote new charts for the horns and it took them a while to do it, but they got me in the studio and we all did it. It came out so well, so much so that Phil Schwartz got it over to Great Britain. I listen to internet radio a lot, there's a station called Solar Radio. They play a lot of funk and soul and jazz, just a really good station. I'm listening to it and making dinner and suddenly, they were playing the record, they were playing the song. It was a big hit in the UK, specifically in Scotland, apparently. That was a highlight.”

1966 – Navy band Last Sunday’s Bread

“I was on a destroyer almost my whole time in the Navy. I formed a band on the ship, the musicians would bring their gear with them, but nobody was doing anything. I said, ‘let's do some stuff,’ and we did. We called the band Last Sunday's Bread. Good for us – the captain of our ship, when we would pull into a port – and we were on the east coast of Africa a lot – they'd invite our captain and some of the officers to a party in the town. Like, the mayor would invite them. The captain would say, ‘I have a band, can I bring them?’ And they would say, ‘absolutely!’ The band got to go play for people in different countries. We were at a party in Djibouti and someone from the TV station there invited us to play on the station. My captain said, ‘sure, you better rehearse and make yourself sound good.’ We did a half-hour show. It was unbelievable, I wish I had a tape of it.

“It was odd and kind of exhilarating to play for people that didn't speak the same language. We couldn't have had more fun in the Navy, it was awesome. We'd pull into Madagascar or wherever, and they'd open the ship to tours and suggest that we play on the stern. We'd set up and play while they were walking around, it was a good time.”

1969 – Custer's Last Band (later CLB)

“Someone suggested I call these two other guys (vocalists Dick Reincke and Tom Young). I sort of knew them, they weren't friends, but I knew them from other bands in the past. They both were in the service, too. We joined forces just as vocalists, at first. We were going to put a band together, the three of us singing, and then we got a call from Tim Miller, who was a leader of the band called The Chateaus, sometimes known as Valerie and the Chateaus. He wanted to make a change, and heard we wanted to do something. We got together with them, and the band changed names to Custer's Last Band in 1969, which was highly successful in the area.

“When we started out, we were doing songs by The Times, The O'Jays. Tom Young excelled at O'Jays. Things got a little crazier, and Chicago and Blood, Sweat & Tears came out around the same time. We had horns and everything, so we made the change to a more jazz-rock kind of thing but maintaining some of the soul stuff. That went very well, we recorded with that band.

“We were trying to get successful enough to be famous – it got close, we went to New York to record for a guy named Jerry Ross. He was a producer for the Shocking Blue, known for the song ‘Venus.’ We recorded this song ‘In My Own Lifetime’ which we did in the style of Three Dog Night, because we excelled at Three Dog Night material. So, we did this song in that style – it was from a Broadway show called ‘The Rothschilds.’ He absconded with the tapes, never to be heard from again. We were done with that then, and nothing happened. Either he didn't like us, or he was in trouble or something, we never found out. We didn't even know [the song] at the time, it was his idea to do it.



“We were playing for pretty nice crowds, we opened for B.J. Thomas at the Allentown Fair, we opened for Deodato at a college in Wilkes-Barre. We were on the road to do stuff, and then it didn't happen, like a million other bands.

Early on, we were doing all the dances – Neffsville in the Park, Long's Park. We had a huge show at Long’s Park for our own show there, and then we played there for Lancaster Day of Music. A lot of gyms and auditoriums, we played a lot.

“After the aborted recordings, we became a seven-piece band and played the Creekside in Harrisburg and The Village. That was hard for me, because I worked in banking for 45 years. I would play until 1:30, 2 o'clock, come home and sleep a few hours, and then go to work. When we played those clubs, you played six nights a week, Monday through Saturday, it was grueling. We had youth on our side, even as I was married and had children by then. We did that for a while, until around '75, and then that was the end of that.”

1975 – Prime Time

“I got into a band right after that called Prime Time. We did a little bit of everything, but there was only five of us, I would sing and play congas. We were doing Al Jarreau, Heatwave, cooler stuff like that. We were trying to please everybody, which you really can't do.

“We worked two or three years playing local bars, frat parties at F&M, low-key stuff. We had some pretty outrageous outfits, the five of us. We looked like a middle-aged, white Jackson 5. I'm talking bell bottoms. We had a black outfit and a red outfit.

“One time we had a job to play, out towards Johnstown somewhere. It was a fair, kind of like the York Fair. We were playing in the middle of a ball field where a demolition derby had just taken place, and it had rained, so it was muddy. These people did not look like the type that would appreciate how we dressed. So we're changing in this muddy trailer into our red outfits, and we come out to crickets. Worst job ever. We were embarrassed; we didn't know what to do. The Prime Time outfits came from Duke Clothier, he had some crazy outfits down there on South Duke Street. I still have the red one, complete with the puffy shirt.”

1980s and 1990s – The first CLB and Ambassadors reunions

“The keyboard player from Prime Time came with me and joined the Ambassadors and at the same time, we weren't playing steadily, maybe once a month, but we were having reunion concerts with CLB. We did a few of those, they were huge.

“CLB, we were asked to reunite. Our keyboard player's brother was a fireman, and he wanted to do a fundraiser for the fire department, so we had it at the Host Farm Hotel. Then we were asked to play at Long's Park again for the summer concert series. I think we had something like 15,000 people there, it was enormous, and that went well. It makes you feel good, and it does.

“I just loved everybody I've ever been in a band with. I wouldn't say we had a rotating door of musicians, but there were some changes here and there. When we did our reunions with CLB, we had just about everybody that was originally in the band. Not so with the Ambassadors, because we just couldn't do that. But they were very special. People still talk about the CLB reunions at the Host and Long's Park, like they remember it from last week.”

Early 1990s – The Silver Hawks

“And then I was in the Silver Hawks, that was five, six years, that was a fun band. That was a band with rotating musicians, I stayed for a few years.

“I had nothing to do with the formation of that band. I was simply asked to join. I had a good time, I was singing and playing percussion, and there were two other lead singers in that band. That was one of those where it didn't matter how much money you made, you just had a good time. You had as many people as you needed to make the sound you wanted, so it didn't matter if you went home with $50 or $100.”

Mid 1990s – “Class of 60 Something” project

“That was a thing out of York, where we recorded four CDs of classic soul tunes. The guy's name is Mike Leash. He put the live shows together, the recordings, everything, I think. There were members of the Magnificent Men in the band, Class Act and CLB. While we were doing that, we'd have concerts.

“With input from all those who were performing determined which material to use. It's called 'Class of 60 Something' because it's all '60s R&B music. It was a thrill working with people that I hadn't worked with before, the guys from the Magnificent Men, like Buddy King and Dave Bupp, vocalists that I had admired from what they did in the early '60s. When I was getting started, they were already doing stuff over in York. I thought the recordings just came out really well, a good representation of the music that we did back then. The musicianship on those CDs is second to none.

“The show we did at the Host was really good, another sold-out show. That was the only one we did in Lancaster, the rest were at the York Fairgrounds.”

1998 – Block Party

"That was me, a trumpet player, a sax player and a bassist. We used MIDI files for drums and keys, basically. We actually had some really professionally done MIDI files done. We purchased them from someone in Baltimore. We lasted eight years doing that. You talk about a song list, it was basically all soul, but it was very well done and people really liked it.

“We were playing in Harrisburg, Lancaster area, quite a bit. After hearing how good it could sound with live musicians on top of it, like the trumpet and sax, it just gave it an organic feel, and the vocals were really good. People didn't seem to mind the MIDI. I originally didn't like the idea, but after seeing how well it could be done, I was kind of sold on it.

2007 – Pocketful O’ Soul

“Billy Trimble called and said, ‘would you be interested in putting together a band? I really want you to do it.’ By that point, I thought, if I'm going to do one last thing – and remember, this is 15 years ago, so I thought I was old then – it's going to be with all live musicians, I don't want to go out doing MIDI files. It was in my head that I can't keep doing this forever, and here's a chance to play with somebody I admire and was a friend for years and years and so I said, I'll do it.

“I play congas and bongos and all that stuff, but I had to stop a couple years ago because I have arthritis in my hands, I can't pound the drums anymore. But I got an electronic device that I play with my fingertips, and it sounds so accurate and so good and clean. You mic it directly into the board, and with congas, they're hard to mic, and it hurt like crazy. That's just an example of, I didn't stop, I just changed the way that I did. But singers can't do that - once you lose your voice, you lose your voice.”

2019 and 2021 – Woodstock and Live Aid tribute concerts at Long’s Park

“I thought the Woodstock show was about as accurate as it could get, as far as recreating it. I did a couple of Blood, Sweat & Tears tunes. What was so great about that was that some of the people were younger who had never performed for that many people before. I had done it with CLB, so it wasn't that new to me. It was still a thrill, but for the younger folks in the conglomerate, they were just super-thrilled. It was such a good time, both shows.”

2022 – The Future

“Next is going out and enjoying other bands. I want to support other bands – bands that don't play as often but they came to see us. There are so many good musicians playing duos, trios, what have you, who are really good and don't get the notoriety because they don't have a name that everyone associates with. My wife and I get to dance together, instead of her dancing in front of me on the dance floor. I'll get to dance with her, if I can still get up and dance. I'm going to try, let me put it that way. I do things that I like to do. It's just time to give that part of a rest ... well, more than a rest, isn't it?

“I have so much appreciation for the people that supported me, especially my wife, Karlene, and just my love for all the musicians and vocalists that I've worked with, so much respect and love.”