Nearly a year after English progressive rock band Yes performed an exclusive dress rehearsal in Lititz, the band will return to Mickey's Black Box for a formal performance.

Yes is about to embark on its "Classic Tales of Yes" tour, which kicks off Sept. 21 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at the Wind Creek Event Center.

But before that, Yes will perform at Mickey's Black Box Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $85 in advance, or $90 the day of the show. There will also be a VIP package available for $210 that comes with a ticket for the first three rows of the concert, a Yes coaster set, a Yes tote bag, a limited edition Roger Dean print, a commemorative tour laminate and an on-site host.

The VIP packages have "very limited availability," according to the concert listing.

The show offers a chance to see Yes in an intimate setting before playing much bigger venues on its tour. To compare: Mickey's Black Box seats roughly 300, with a maximum capacity of 600. Bethlehem's Wind Creek Event Center, where Yes will kick off its tour, has a capacity of 2,550 for seated shows and 3,700 for standing concerts.

Michael Tait, the founder of Tait Towers (now called Tait Group), was the band's tour manager, sound engineer and lighting designer for more than a decade, starting in 1968.

Yes performed a dress rehearsal at Mickey's Black Box in October 2022 in preparation for their "Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary" tour.

Before the performance, Tait said to the crowd, "What Frankie Valli was to the Clair brothers, Yes was for Tait."

For more information, visit mickeysblackbox.com.