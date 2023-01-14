A Lancaster company had a hand bringing Prince Harry’s life onto the page.

North Market Street Graphics composed the text for “Spare,” the highly anticipated memoir. The team also had the honor (or honour) of “anglicizing” a book by a British prince for U.K. readers.

The company started in the 1980s as a typesetting business. Now, the team of 18 takes a book from the publisher to the printer, doing tasks such as paginating, handling corrections and prepping artwork. Right now, the team is working on about 200 books, including new titles from John Grisham and Danielle Steel and graphic novelist Rachel Smythe, says Lainey Wolfe, vice president of sales.

In May, Penguin Random House asked the company about an upcoming book with more secrets than details.

“There’s this crazy job coming up,” Wolfe says. “Can you handle it?”

For the next few months, they received the memoir, chapter by chapter. Corrections from Prince Harry and ghost writer J.R. Moehringer came through a production manager. The book has plenty of bombshells, including physical fights, royal family drama and that Nazi Halloween costume.

In addition to the corrections and composing, the publisher asked the company to anglicize the book written for an American audience. The team has Americanized plenty of books from the U.K., swapping “mobile” for “cell phone,” for example.

“We have an Americanization list,” Wolfe says. “We just flip-flopped it.”

North Market Street Graphics handles some of the most difficult projects for many of the publisher’s departments, says Linnea Knollmueller, vice president and director of production for the Random House group.

“We have a great deal of trust in them,” she says.

Security surrounding the book was tighter than usual, from files to the team members sworn to secrecy, Wolfe says.

“It was nice when it was out in public so we could actually talk about it,” she says.

Tuesday, “Spare” broke sales records with 1.43 million copies sold in its first day.

Another recent project, Michelle Obama’s “The Light We Carry”, had less security but still kept staff busy on nights and weekends.

Penguin Random House’s version of the January 6th Report, released last week, was a much quicker project. The team added text, including a foreward from Congressman Adam Schiff, to the Select Committee official report on the attack on the Capitol.

“It’s just kind of crazy that this little boutique company in Lancaster works with these big books,” Wolfe says.